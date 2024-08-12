Can you put a mattress on top of another mattress?

The mattresses can move around

Many conventional mattresses have a silky surface, which can make it easier to flip them and sleep on either side (albeit with a sheet). Imagine that silky surface trying to stay in place on top of another silky surface while you and your partner toss and turn in the night. Unless you’ve strapped the mattresses together, they won’t stay in place, and neither will you.

Most of the mattresses we review here at Expert Reviews are hybrids and bed-in-a-box mattresses that have a non-slip base, but these bases are designed to be non-slip on a bed base, not on top of another mattress.

The mattresses may get damaged

When your stack of mattresses shift and wobble in the night, the best that can happen is you’ll have to wrestle the whole thing back together in the morning. The worst is that both mattresses will suffer damage to their surfaces and structure, with springs being warped and eventually failing.

Damage is more likely to occur to the mattress at the bottom of the stack, because it will have to support more weight than it’s designed to. A king size Simba Hybrid Pro weighs 49kg, so if you put one of these mattresses on top of another it will take you almost half-way to Simba’s per-person weight limit of 114kg before you even get in bed.

You may void your mattress warranty

Mattress warranties usually require the product to be used as the manufacturer intended, and this does not include stacking.

For example, Emma’s 10-year guarantee covers your mattress against “sags or dips that occur within your mattress despite correct usage” and explicitly excludes “any condition resulting from misuse or abuse of the product” such as “improper ventilation”, which would include stacking.

Simba goes further and states that its 10-year warranty will not be honoured if you don’t use a “suitable bed base”. It specifies that slats should be more than 2in wide and no more than 3in apart, and does not recommend surfaces that “prevent the mattress from breathing and ventilating”.

Multiple mattresses make you too hot

Experts recommend that the healthiest and most comfortable sleep conditions include a temperature of 16 to 18°C and relative humidity of 30 to 50%.

The best mattresses we review – such as the Simba Hybrid Pro and the Otty Pure Hybrid Bamboo & Charcoal mattress – do a good job of temperature regulation to keep you cool, prevent clammy and uncomfortable nights.

However, this temperature regulation won’t be as effective when the mattress is placed directly on top of another mattress. Piling mattresses together traps air and heat, pushing temperature and humidity too high for comfortable sleep.

To put this to the test, I used a hot heat pad and thermometer to measure how two new mattresses, the Emma NextGen Premium stacked on the Simba Hybrid Pro, retained heat.

As expected, the mattresses held onto more heat when stacked. A covered heat pad took 10 minutes to fall from 50°C to 26.1°C when the mattress was on a slatted bed base. When stacked on top of another mattress, it took 15 minutes to cool to the same level.

I carried out this test on a balmy July evening when the ambient temperature was 22°C, but I was still surprised by how much longer the stacked mattress held onto the warmth from the heat pad.

Mattress stacking encourages mites and mould

Stacking mattresses prevents air from flowing in and around each mattress. As well as retaining heat, this encourages unwanted guests that thrive in warm, airless conditions: bacteria, allergens, mould and dust mites.

Studies estimate that one mattress houses between 100,000 and 10 million microscopic dust mites. These beasties thrive in temperatures of 20 to 25°C and humidity levels of 70 to 80%, so doubling up your mattress more than doubles up your mite count, because it enhances the environment they love.

The problem gets worse if your mattress stack lasts long enough for mould and mildew to form in between the surfaces. These fungal organisms thrive in damp conditions and multiply fast, sending out spores that can trigger allergies and irritate your breathing, which in turn disrupts your sleep. At worst, they can seriously damage your lung health.

How can I make my mattress higher and softer without stacking?

If the main reason for your mattress stacking was the pursuit of softness and height, then a mattress topper may be all you need, and you can buy one for as little as £30.

A mattress topper is effectively a slim mattress, designed to sit on top of your existing mattress rather than be used on its own. Our roundup of the best mattress toppers includes plenty of options that work as a layer of softness on a mattress that’s too firm.

The best mattress toppers may help you solve your mattress storage problems, too. Instead of storing a spare mattress under your current one, buy a relatively thick mattress topper that you can roll up in the wardrobe or store under your bed (not under your mattress).

Mattress toppers aren’t designed to be used on their own every night, but a casual overnight visitor would find a topper more comfortable than the sofa – and it will be much easier for you to store than a whole spare mattress.