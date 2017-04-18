Best mattress topper 2024: Upgrade your night’s sleep with our tested picks

A mattress topper is an extra layer of comfort that sits on top of your mattress and under your sheets. The best mattress toppers can help you give your old mattress a new lease of life, or add a little extra softness to a sleeping surface that’s just a bit too firm.

While our favourite mattress toppers are cheaper than the best mattresses we’ve reviewed, a topper is still an investment, and there are plenty of styles and types to choose from. To help you find your ideal match, we’ve tested more than 20 mattress toppers made from foam, wool and other materials, and compared them on factors such as softness, durability and value for money.

On this page we’ll reveal our top nine mattress toppers and explain the key pros and cons of each one. We’ll also offer a step-by-step buyer’s guide to help you pick the right mattress topper for your needs and budget.

