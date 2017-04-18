Best mattress topper 2024: Upgrade your night’s sleep with our tested picks
Transform your old, lumpy or hard mattress with our tried-and-tested rundown of the best mattress toppers you can buy
A mattress topper is an extra layer of comfort that sits on top of your mattress and under your sheets. The best mattress toppers can help you give your old mattress a new lease of life, or add a little extra softness to a sleeping surface that’s just a bit too firm.
While our favourite mattress toppers are cheaper than the best mattresses we’ve reviewed, a topper is still an investment, and there are plenty of styles and types to choose from. To help you find your ideal match, we’ve tested more than 20 mattress toppers made from foam, wool and other materials, and compared them on factors such as softness, durability and value for money.
On this page we’ll reveal our top nine mattress toppers and explain the key pros and cons of each one. We’ll also offer a step-by-step buyer’s guide to help you pick the right mattress topper for your needs and budget.
Best mattress toppers: At a glance
|Best value memory foam topper
|Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper | From £100
|Check price at Panda
|Best washable mattress topper
|John Lewis Soft Touch Mattress Topper | From £85
|Check price at John Lewis
|Best budget mattress topper
|Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper | From £39
|Check price at Amazon
|Best cooling mattress topper
|Soak & Sleep Soft as Down Silk Topper | From £90
|Check price at Soak & Sleep
The best mattress toppers to buy in 2024
1. Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper: Best value memory foam topper
Price when reviewed: From £100 (single) | Check price at Panda
- Great for… adding a cool supportive layer to a pocket-sprung mattress
- Not so great for… adding immediate softness to a hard mattress
Panda’s memory foam topper is not just the best mattress topper we’ve tested, but it’s also one of the best value options. At £100 for a single and £160 for a king size, this 50mm thick topper – made from what Panda calls “temperature-regulating hydro foam” – is cooler and a touch firmer than cheaper rivals we’ve tested.
We found that the Panda topper added a healthy dose of comfort without compromising on support in any meaningful way. It comes with a washable hypoallergenic bamboo cover and has handy elastic straps and an anti-slip layer to ensure the topper stays securely in place.
It’s worth noting that, like most foam toppers, the Panda topper can soften up as it gets warmer, so don’t expect it to cure a dip in your mattress. If you buy from Panda (including via Amazon) the topper comes with a 30-night money-back guarantee and the company will come and collect it for free if you don’t like it.
Read our full Panda mattress topper review
Key features – Filling: Memory foam with polyester cover; Machine washable? Cover only; Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: Ten-year guarantee
2. John Lewis Soft Touch Mattress Topper: Best washable mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From £85 (single) | Check price at John Lewis
- Great for… side sleepers who find their mattress to hard for comfort
- Not so great for… helping you stay cool on warmer nights
Here’s another thick topper that offers the kind of comfort you get in five-star hotels, yet won’t break the bank and isn’t prone to sagging. We also liked that we could throw it into the washing machine at 60˚C (and even the tumble dryer on low heat), multiple times, and it came out as good as new.
Although it’s made from 100% polyester, John Lewis’s topper is actually made up of two layers. We found the top layer lovely and soft, while the core layer provides a good level of support. So there’s no need to worry about the kind of sponginess that can leave you feeling suffocated and we found it’s particularly good if you’re prone to aches and pains. The elastic straps keep it secure on the bed and it’s nice and warm (a good job, as you can’t use an electric blanket with it), which can be considered a downside if you get clammy at night.
Key features – Filling: 100% polyester; Thickness: 6cm; Machine washable? Yes; Sizes: Single, double; Warranty: 2 years
3. Silentnight Airmax Mattress Topper: Best budget mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From £39 (single) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… adding an extra layer of comfort to an already-good mattress
- Not so great for… upgrading a lumpy or sagging mattress
If you want to soften a hard mattress and make your bed more comfortable without breaking the bank, the Silentnight AirMax Mattress Topper is just the ticket. Its dual-layer design sees a healthy helping of polyester filling sandwiched between two individual microfibre toppers, with an overall thickness of 50mm.
In our testing, we found that the generous depth provided ample cushioning but never made us feel like we were sinking too far into the bed. We liked the mesh walls around the sides of the topper that helped to improve airflow. This will help keep you cool, even if you happen to share your bed with a human radiator.
As well as being a delight to sleep on, the AirMax is machine washable at 40˚C, easy to fit thanks to the elasticated straps on its four corners and can be used with an electric blanket without adversely affecting your comfort. With a super king available for under £60, the AirMax offers unbeatable value for money.
Key features – Filling: Polyester; Thickness: 5cm; Machine washable? Yes; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: 2 years
4. The Wool Room Deluxe Wool Topper: Best wool mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From £170 (single) | Check price at The Wool Room
- Great for… anyone who gets too hot at night or wakes up sneezing
- Not so great for… adding firm support to soothe a bad back
A great one for sufferers of allergies, asthma or eczema, this 30mm-deep all-natural topper is resistant to house dust mites and fungus and even carries the Allergy UK’s Seal of Approval – no mean feat.
We found the topper to be noticeably cool, and very effective at regulating your temperature at night. This makes it a godsend for women of a certain age or anyone who’s prone to getting hot and sweaty when they enter the land of nod.
As for comfort levels, the 100% top-notch British wool means it feels sumptuous without being overly soft, and we liked the wide elastic straps that fit snugly onto our mattress. It washes in the machine like a dream and travels well too, fitting in a small bag, which means you can take it on holiday if you wish. The Wool Room makes a great selection of pillows and duvets too.
Key features – Thickness: 3-4cm; Filling: 100% platinum-certified, washable British wool; Machine washable?: Yes; Sizes: Available in single through to super king (plus bespoke sizes upon request); Warranty: 1 year
5. Simba Hybrid Essentials Topper: Best hybrid mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From £249 (single) | Check price at Simba
- Great for… couples who need to improve the motion isolation of their mattress
- Not so great for… a budget choice for the spare room
Our Simba Hybrid Topper review hailed its unusual combination of springs and foam for adding comfort and motion isolation to our pocket sprung mattress, but baulked at the £329 price tag for a king size (it’s now even pricier at £399). Simba’s Hybrid Essentials option isn’t massively cheaper at RRP, but handily, Simba’s regular sales mean you could nab this topper for an ‘Essentials’ budget price.
The quality of this topper is excellent. As with the Hybrid, the Hybrid Essentials is cooling and gloriously comfortable, especially for side sleepers who share a bed with a partner. It allows your hips and shoulders to sink just enough to align your spine and relieve pressure as you sleep, making it the ideal addition to a firm mattress, and it dramatically cuts any disturbance when your partner shifts position.
The Essentials has slightly fewer springs than the Hybrid (1,500 versus 2,500), but still feels very supportive and durable, and much more substantial than some of the duvet-style toppers we tried. It would even make a decent guest mattress if you’re short of space, because it rolls up for easy storage.
But as much as we liked the Hybrid Essentials, we still find it very expensive. At £349 for a king size, it’s substantially more pricey than our favourite toppers from Panda and Silentnight. You do, however, get a 200-night free trial.
Key features – Filling: Memory foam and springs; Thickness: 7cm; Machine washable? Cover only; Sizes: Single through to super king (includes a “small double” option); Warranty: 10-year warranty
6. Dormeo Octasmart Essentials: Best mattress topper with a choice of firmness
Price when reviewed: From £129 (single) l Check price at Dormeo
- Great for… anyone who’s not sure how firm they want their topper to be
- Not so great for… fidgety sleepers who need their topper to stay put
The first of two Dormeo Octasmart toppers in our top nine is the Essentials, a relatively affordable option that comes with a 60-night trial period, eight-year guarantee, free delivery and a choice of firmness: firm (with an Aerocell foam filling) or “plush” (with memory foam).
We found the hypoallergenic Dormeo Octasmart Essentials to be a comfortable, breathable topper that’s well worth its price. The firm side is particularly good for adding a level of support that can help soothe aches and pains. We would have liked some corner straps to keep it secured to our mattress, and it isn’t machine washable, either. But at this price point, it’s a smart choice.
Key features – Filling: Memory foam (Plush) or Aerocell foam (Firm); Machine washable? No; Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: Eight-year guarantee, 60-night trial
7. Soak & Sleep Soft as Down Silk Topper: Best cooling mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From £90 (single) | Check price at Soak & Sleep
- Great for… those with allergies and a tendency to sweat at night
- Not so great for… adding sumptuous support to a flagging mattress
Silk can help to regulate body temperature, so it’s a better cooling option than memory foam for those who get too hot during the night. We like the fact that this topper also has an added bottom chamber that’s filled with a generous layer of gently supportive microfibre. This makes it much more comfy than many of the thinner pure silk toppers available. The elastic straps keep it firmly in place, too.
You are much less likely to perspire when sleeping on silk, so the silk filling remains free from dust mites. This is great for allergy sufferers, who will also be pleased to learn that silk is naturally hypoallergenic.
Key features – Filling: Microfibre and silk with cotton casing; Thickness: 7cm thick; Sizes: Single through to super king; Machine washable? No, professional clean only; Warranty: 365-day return period
8. Dormeo Octasmart Deluxe Topper: Best luxury mattress topper
Price when reviewed: From £499 (single) | Check price at Dormeo
- Great for… pressure relief to soothe aches and pains
- Not so great for... using on an old mattress that won’t do it justice
Dormeo’s more expensive Octasmart topper, the 70mm-thick Deluxe, is the most expensive mattress topper in our line-up – and the one that’s most like a mattress. Its innovative design includes a core layer of memory foam “springs” that we found to provide excellent pressure relief, and made the topper feel supportive and breathable. The topper won’t be as supportive if you put it on a saggy or lumpy mattress, though.
The topper also contains a base foundation of Ecocell foam and an upper layer of open-cell memory foam for comfort. And while it’s expensive (a king size costs no less than £659), it comes with a 60-night trial, an eight-year guarantee and a free Dormeo Octasmart Pillow.
Key features – Thickness: 7cm; Filling: Memory foam; Sizes: Single – super king; Warranty: 8-year warranty
9. Emma Flip Topper: Best foam topper for versatility
Price when reviewed: From £189 | Check price at Emma
- Great for… snapping up for half price during Emma’s discount sales
- Not so great for… adding firmness to a mattress that’s seen better days
Like the Dormeo Octasmart Essentials, Emma’s topper is double-sided, offering a firmer side and a softer side. This does allow for some versatility, but we didn’t find a huge amount of difference between the two sides in testing. Also bear in mind that any topper can only really make your mattress feel softer, not firmer. This aside, the Emma Flip Topper did add a good degree of comfort to a rather rigid and slightly bumpy mattress when we tested it.
A few other familiar benefits that come with the topper are a machine washable cover and a 100-night trial period. What’s more, thanks to Emma’s regular promotional sales, you will rarely have to pay full price for it.
Key features – Filling: Memory foam with polyester cover; Machine washable? Cover only; Thickness: 5cm; Sizes: Single through to super king; Warranty: Ten-year guarantee, plus 100-night trial
How to choose the best mattress topper for you
What can a mattress topper do for me?
A mattress topper is an affordable fix for a less than perfect mattress. For example if your new mattress feels too firm, a topper can add a layer of softness while your main mattress takes its time softening and adapting to your body.
If your mattress is getting a bit old and worn, or it just feels too firm, a topper can provide a comfort layer to extend its life. A topper is also a good way of protecting a new mattress from wear and tear, though we also recommend buying a mattress protector.
However, a mattress topper isn’t a fix-all solution. If a mattress is on its last legs and is starting to sag, the topper will sag, too. If your mattress is too soft for your liking, the right topper can add a certain degree of support but it won’t make your bed feel firm, because the essential foundation – the mattress – is soft. Plonking an extra layer of material on top will only make the whole thing feel softer.
What fillings should I look for in a mattress topper?
The filling a mattress topper contains is the key to how soft, supportive, breathable and durable it feels. Here are a few of the most popular mattress topper fillings:
Memory foam: Memory foam toppers mould to the body and provide pressure relief, making them great for side sleepers or people who suffer from joint pain. Foam also helps to reduce motion transfer, which is ideal if you’re ever kept awake at night by your partner’s tossing and turning. The main downside of foam is that it retains heat, so isn’t the coolest material to sleep on in summer.
Wool: Wool is renowned for being hypoallergenic and antibacterial. Its insulating properties make it warm in the winter, but its breathable properties help ensure you won’t overheat in the summer. Wool toppers can be expensive, though, and tricky to clean.
Down: Down feather fillings, often from duck or goose, are a luxuriously soft and plush option. However, like wool, down can be expensive and is not vegan-friendly.
Silk: Another luxury option, silk is super smooth, soft and hypoallergenic. It’s a delicate material though, so it will require care when it comes to washing.
Synthetic: For the most part, synthetic is a popular budget option: microfibre and hollowfibre toppers can be a comfortable, affordable and vegan-friendly alternative to wool and down. They’re also relatively easy to wash and dry.
What else should I consider?
A mattress topper should fit your bed, so make sure you buy the right size. Also take the depth of the topper into consideration: this can vary between around 20mm and 70mm. Thicker toppers, as well as being more expensive, offer more padding so will often feel more luxurious.
We’re big fans of corner straps on mattress toppers. These straps secure the topper to your mattress and prevent it sliding around while you sleep.
Whether you’re using a mattress protector or not, you may need to clean your topper from time to time. Most of the toppers in our roundup come with machine washable covers, while some of the thinner, non-foam toppers can be put straight in the washing machine. In any case, check the manufacturer’s specifications for washing instructions.
Finally, some mattress toppers (usually the ones from bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma) come with trial periods that will allow you to try out the topper in the comfort of your own home, with the option of returning it for a refund if you’re not happy.