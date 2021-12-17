Best firm mattress 2024: Our favourite tried-and-tested mattresses for solid support

The best firm mattresses can provide support and comfort for those who are struggling to get a good night’s sleep on a bed that’s just too soft.

Indeed, in some cases, sleeping on a firmer mattress may even be better for you, particularly if you’re on the heavier side or you sleep in a certain position. If you’re sinking too deep into your mattress, then your weight will be spread unevenly and you might not get enough support in all the right places. This, in turn, can lead to back pain.

We’ve reviewed over 30 mattresses here at Expert Reviews, and we’ve picked out a few that stood out as feeling notably firmer in our tests. Our roundup features both foam and hybrid mattresses and covers a range of price points, but if you just want some quick recommendations, see our at a glance list below. And for more advice on buying a firm mattress, including some details on why you might need one, see our buying guide at the bottom of this page.

