Best mattress type 2024: Which is better, springs or foam or hybrid
We weigh up the pros and cons of each mattress type to help you choose the best model for you
Finding the best mattress type for your needs and sleeping habits can be a complicated affair. Before you even begin to weigh up factors such as cost, firmness and temperature control, you need to decide whether you want a foam, hybrid or traditional pocket sprung model.
But with help from our comprehensive and in-depth guide, alongside our hand-picked product recommendations, this decision should become a little easier. We’ve rigorously tested every model listed here and there are plenty to choose from covering memory foam, sprung and hybrid options. We’ve included the top bed-in-a-box brands such as Emma and Otty with prices starting from £339 for a single.
Our testing shows that different mattress types are suited to different bed bases and personal preferences such as firmness and temperature. We also factor in prices and sleep trials in our testing. Below you’ll find our detailed buying advice followed by our expert recommendations for each mattress type to ensure you get the best mattress.
How we test mattresses
It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but we test our mattresses by sleeping on them. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye. There are some important factors we take into account during the testing process. In addition to comfort and support, we pay close attention to temperature control and firmness – though we will also consider such things as edge support and motion isolation when relevant.
Some mattresses, all-foam ones for instance, might feel warmer than others, which makes them a less viable option for those likely to overheat at night.
The base for your mattress – whether that be a solid divan base, a slightly bouncier slatted bed or even a flat surface like the floor – will affect how the mattress feels beneath you. And though we can’t always test multiple bed bases when reviewing our mattresses, we will take this into account at all times.
Lastly, it is important to consider any sleep trials that may be on offer – which are particularly common in the bed-in-a-box market – before asking the burning question, is the mattress good value for money?
The best mattress type: Memory foam vs sprung vs hybrid mattresses
Memory foam
Memory foam is a dense visco-elastic foam, in which the primary ingredient is polyurethane plastic. Many all-foam mattresses, such as the Emma Original, are made up from different layers of foam.
Pros
- Moulds to the shape of your body, relieving pressure and aiding spinal alignment
- Can isolate movement and reduce motion transfer
- Less susceptible to body impressions (though it can still sag over time)
Cons
- Can become uncomfortably warm
- Gives off a plasticky smell when first released from vacuum packaging
- Doesn’t offer much bounce
- Can be harder to turn over on a foam mattress
Should I buy a memory foam mattress?
In our opinion, lying on a memory foam mattress can sometimes feel like being enveloped in a giant marshmallow, which is certainly not for everyone. That being said, they do tend to feel a lot more sumptuous than sprung mattresses.
Plus, if you are regularly disturbed in the night by a partner’s movement, memory foam mattresses offer the best levels of isolation.
The best foam mattresses you can buy in 2024
1. Emma Original: Best memory foam mattress for couples
Price when reviewed: From £339 (single) | Check prices at Emma
UPDATE: Since publishing our review, Expert Reviews has noticed several negative customer reviews for Emma Sleep on Trustpilot, with many customers complaining of shipping delays and a lack of communication. Emma tells us that the brand is working on resolving these issues, and estimated delivery times on its online store have been updated accordingly.
- Great for… comfort and support for various sleeping positions, washable cover
- Not so great for… those who want a firmer mattress
Emma’s Original mattress is made up of three layers of memory foam, plus a breathable top cover that you can remove and throw in the washing machine.
When we tested it, we found the Emma Original to be a versatile memory foam mattress that comfortably accommodates a variety of sleeping positions. Whether you sleep on your back, front, side or a combination of all three, this mattress manages to be both comfortable and supportive.
Read our full Emma Original review
|Key features
|Type
|Foam with four layers including “Point Elastic Airgocell” layer for temperature regulation, supportive memory foam layer and “High Resiliency Extra” base layer
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Eight sizes from single to super king
|Warranty
|200-night trial; 10-year warranty
2. Nectar Memory Foam: Best mattress with a generous trial period
Price when reviewed: From £475 (single) | Check prices at Nectar
- Great for… one-year trial and lifetime warranty, super comfortable and supportive
- Not so great for… those who get hot in bed
The standout feature of Nectar’s memory foam mattress is the brand’s 365-night-long trial period, which is one of the most generous trial periods we’ve ever come across. Having a whole year to decide whether or not a mattress is right for you certainly takes a great deal of stress out of the buying process. Before Eve increased its own trial period to one year, Nectar was the only bed-in-a-box brand to offer such a generous perk.
Trial period aside, it’s also one of the most comfortable bed-in-a-box mattresses we’ve ever tested, offering excellent levels comfort and support, as well as minimal odour after unpacking it.
Read our full Nectar mattress review
|Key features
|Type
|Foam with five layers including dynamic support layer, pressure relieving foam, and seven-zone supportive base
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Five sizes from single to super king
|Warranty
|365-night trial; forever warranty
Sprung mattresses
“Sprung” is a blanket (sorry) term that encompasses a range of different designs. Pocket sprung mattresses (pictured below) are the most popular, in which the springs are sewn into fabric pockets.
You can also get open coil and continuous coil mattresses, which are made up of springs (or in the case of continuous coil, of one single looped wire) held together by a wire frame. These are often the cheapest option, but our testing shows they are not as good as pocket sprung mattresses.
Pros
- Offers ample support
- Better at keeping you cool than a foam-based mattresses
- Avoids the ‘sinking feeling’ associated with memory foam
- Construction uses less plastic
Cons
- Doesn’t conform to the body like memory foam does
- Not as good at reducing motion transfer
- Won’t feel quite as luxurious
- Natural fillings more susceptible to body impressions
Should I buy a sprung mattress?
If you’re prone to getting too hot in bed, or decent levels of buoyant support are a priority for you, then you should perhaps consider opting for a pocket sprung mattress. Since their construction uses less plastic, there’s also some argument in favour of the environment (although most mattresses can be recycled).
The best mattress type: What about hybrid mattresses?
Hybrid mattresses claim to offer the best of both worlds, using a combination of springs and foam to strike the perfect balance between comfort and support. There are plenty of hybrid mattresses available, but it’s worth considering that some use springs as a comfort layer, where others use them as a support layer.
Simba, for example, uses small titanium “Aerocoil” springs in the upper layers of its Hybrid, whereas Eve uses full-sized pocket springs to deliver a supportive foundation in its Lighter Hybrid.
The best hybrid mattresses you can buy in 2024
1. Simba Hybrid Pro: Best hybrid mattress where money is no object
Price when reviewed: From £899 (single) | Check prices at Simba
- Great for… keeping cool
- Not so great for… smaller budgets
During testing, the Simba Hybrid Pro did a better job of keeping us cool than many of its hybrid rivals, thanks in part to its upper wool layer. It also has two layers of micro springs (one more than the regular Simba Hybrid), which makes the mattress both bouncy and breathable.
It’s certainly not cheap, starting at just under £1,000 for a single, but the 200-night trial period should soften this blow somewhat. Plus, there’s a good chance that you’ll be able to get it discounted.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
|Key features
|Type
|Hybrid with seven layers including open-cell graphite-infused “Simbatex” foam layer, “Certipur” stability layer, up to 4,000 titanium springs, and “Supportcore” base layer
|Needs turning?
|Rotate once/month for the first six months; once every 3 to 6 months thereafter
|Sizes
|Seven sizes from single to super king
|Warranty
|200-night trial; 10-year warranty
2. Otty Original Hybrid: Best firm hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £530 (single) | Check prices at Otty
- Great for… back sleepers
- Not so great for… corner support
Otty’s mattress is an excellent affordable alternative to the Simba Hybrid Pro featured above, and we could find very few faults when we tested it. Made from six layers including full-size pocket springs, it’s a robust and supportive mattress with great motion isolation and a nice bit of bounce. Be aware that like many hybrids, it’s on the firm end of the spectrum, so it may not be for you if you prefer a softer sleeping surface.
Read our full Otty Hybrid review
|Key features
|Type
|Hybrid with six layers including heat-regulating memory foam, 16cm encapsulated pocket springs and high-density support foam
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Nine sizes from single to emperor
|Warranty
|100-night trial; 10-year guarantee
3. Emma NextGen Premium: Best value hybrid mattress
Price when reviewed: From £419 (single) | Check prices at Emma
- Great for… a cool and dry sleep
- Not so great for… those who prefer a softer mattress
Emma’s premium mattress has fallen in price since we first reviewed it at the height of summer 2023, and you can now snap up a king size for £699 outside Emma’s occasional discount sales. What hasn’t changed, though, is the skin-friendly comfort and breathability that so impressed us when we tested it during a heatwave.
Thanks to an innovative combination of large, super-supportive pocket springs and assorted layers of foam, the Emma NextGen Premium achieves a rare feat among hybrid mattresses: it lets the air move, so you avoid overheating. In our opinion, the removable cover is another masterstroke, wicking sweat from your body and washing clean in time for another sleep.
We found the mattress is quite firm and it doesn’t include an active cooling surface like some, but it masterfully avoids the clamminess triggered by some foam and hybrid mattresses.
Read our full Emma NextGen Premium review
|Key features
|Type
|Foam and pocket spring hybrid (185mm “extra tall” springs, 14mm high-resistance polyurethane foam, 20mm visco-elastic memory foam)
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Eight sizes from single to super king
|Warranty
|200-night trial; 10-year warranty
4. Origin Hybrid: Best hybrid mattress for side sleepers
Price when reviewed: From £499 (single) | Check prices at Origin
- Great for… value for money
- Not so great for… those who want a washable cover
Sneaking in at under £500 for a single and rising to £719 for a king size, Origin’s Hybrid mattress is another great value option that impressed us enough to win the maximum five stars in our full review. Our testing demonstrated that its six-layer hybrid construction delivers just enough softness for side sleepers and others who favour a more cushioned sleeping surface, while also delivering the kind of ergonomic support adored by firm mattress enthusiasts.
Like many newer hybrid mattresses, the Origin Hybrid contains a grid-based layer designed to optimise back support and a temperature-control layer to keep you cool while you sleep. During our testing, the combination of foam and springs provided excellent motion control, which will help you sleep in peace if you have a restless partner.
Read our full Origin Hybrid review
|Key features
|Type
|Hybrid with six layers including “HexaGrid” foam, bamboo-infused wool, cooling cover, up to 3,000 pocket springs
|Needs turning?
|No
|Sizes
|Five sizes from single to super king
|Warranty
|200-day trial; 15-year guarantee