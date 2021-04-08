Best mattress type 2024: Which is better, springs or foam or hybrid

How we test mattresses

It shouldn’t come as a surprise, but we test our mattresses by sleeping on them. However, there’s more to it than meets the eye. There are some important factors we take into account during the testing process. In addition to comfort and support, we pay close attention to temperature control and firmness – though we will also consider such things as edge support and motion isolation when relevant.

Some mattresses, all-foam ones for instance, might feel warmer than others, which makes them a less viable option for those likely to overheat at night.

The base for your mattress – whether that be a solid divan base, a slightly bouncier slatted bed or even a flat surface like the floor – will affect how the mattress feels beneath you. And though we can’t always test multiple bed bases when reviewing our mattresses, we will take this into account at all times.

Lastly, it is important to consider any sleep trials that may be on offer – which are particularly common in the bed-in-a-box market – before asking the burning question, is the mattress good value for money?

The best mattress type: Memory foam vs sprung vs hybrid mattresses

Memory foam

Memory foam is a dense visco-elastic foam, in which the primary ingredient is polyurethane plastic. Many all-foam mattresses, such as the Emma Original, are made up from different layers of foam.

Pros

Moulds to the shape of your body, relieving pressure and aiding spinal alignment

Can isolate movement and reduce motion transfer

Less susceptible to body impressions (though it can still sag over time)

Cons

Can become uncomfortably warm

Gives off a plasticky smell when first released from vacuum packaging

Doesn’t offer much bounce

Can be harder to turn over on a foam mattress

Should I buy a memory foam mattress?