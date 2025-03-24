Silentnight Premier Inn 2.0 mattress review: Hotel comfort at home

Have you ever returned home from one of 800+ Premier Inn hotels across the UK and Ireland and thought: “gosh, what a comfortable mattress that was, much more comfortable than my old haggard bed”? Well, I’ve got some great news for you: the Silentnight Premier Inn 2.0 mattress is available to buy for your very own bedroom.

Well, almost. There is a slight difference between this mattress and the one you’ll find in the hotels themselves, which I’ll explain below. Regardless, I put the Premier Inn 2.0 to the test to find out if it offered comparable hotel-quality comfort.

In short, if you like a firm mattress, this may well be the right choice for you. And for a traditional pocket sprung mattress, it’s not too expensive either. Read on for my full review.