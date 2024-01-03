Best mattress for hip pain 2024: Say goodbye to restless nights from £299

Dodgy hip hindering your beauty sleep? Switching to one of the best mattresses for hip pain may help relieve your aches. Most people experience the odd ache here or there after a long night’s sleep, but when that pain is recurrent and localised to the hip it can be more of a problem. Unfortunately, hip pain is extremely common, and whether it’s muscular or joint-related, soreness and stiffness in this part of the body can be caused by a wide range of issues.

One key thing you can do to relieve your hip pain, particularly if it’s worse at night, is to change your mattress. Sleeping on a surface that’s too firm, too soft or simply worn out may not give your body the support it needs to wake up feeling refreshed and pain-free. The solution is to shop for one that’s designed to keep your body on an even plane by providing support in targeted areas while relieving pressure points.

Our testers have reviewed hundreds of mattresses from all of the most reputable brands, including a number of options perfect for alleviating hip pain. Keep scrolling for our best mattress reviews, or jump to the end of the page for all our buying guide covering all the need-to-know info on sleeping with hip pain.