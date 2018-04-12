Simba Hybrid mattress review: The lie-in king

In total, the mattress is 25cm deep, which makes it compatible with most fitted sheets and will raise you off the bed frame by the same height as a traditional mattress. Due to the order of the layers in the mattress, it goes without saying that you don’t need to flip it, but it’s recommended that you rotate it once a month at first to improve its lifespan. After it’s broken in, rotating every three to six months is sufficient. Unfortunately, there are no handles to help you do this, and the mattress weighs a hefty 37kg in king size, so make sure you’ve got several pairs of hands to help out.

The Simba Hybrid is highly versatile in terms of the different bed bases you can use it on. It’ll work with divans, solid bases or slatted bases and Simba even sells its own adjustable bed for use with the mattress. It’s worth noting that the type of base you use will affect the feel of the mattress. Sprung slats, for example, make it feel slightly less firm than a solid base. Simba also recommends that, if you use a slatted base, the slats are no more than 3in apart in order to give sufficient support.

To protect your mattress without compromising comfort, Simba recommends you use a breathable cotton mattress protector rather than a polyester variety. It makes its own protector, which is available from £45. To keep things hygienic, Simba Hybrid’s top cover can also and washed on a 40˚C cycle.