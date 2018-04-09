Best cot mattress 2024: The finest foam, fibre and spring mattresses for your little one

If you’re about to welcome a new baby into the world, picking up the best cot mattress you can find should be a top priority. Even if you decide to forgo the changing table, rocking chair and chest of drawers, you’ll certainly need some form of cot for your little one to sleep in.

Unfortunately, most cots on the market don’t come with cot mattresses included so you’ll need to factor in the cost of that when thinking about where your baby will sleep. There’s a lot of baby equipment that can safely be used secondhand, and you may be using a hand-me-down cot from a friend or older sibling, but you’ll need to buy a new cot mattress to make sure it’s hygienic, dust-free and firm.

We’ve found the best cot mattresses available to help you make a choice. Read on for our reviews – or if you don’t know where to start, have a look at our detailed buying guide.