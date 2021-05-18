Best memory foam pillow 2024: The top pillows for comfort, support and pain relief

Choosing the right pillow is almost as important as buying the right mattress. It’s critical for comfort and support, so having a poor-quality pillow can be a real pain in the neck (both literally and figuratively). The best memory foam pillows offer a number of benefits: not only will they help you get a good night’s sleep, but they’re also beneficial for spine alignment and providing pressure point relief.

The thing is, memory foam has become ubiquitous in today’s mattress and bedding market, with almost every brand under the sun seeming to offer its own foam products. So how is the discerning bedding buyer expected to separate the wheat from the chaff?

We’ve done the research and testing so you don’t have to. Below, you’ll find our top picks of the best memory foam pillows to buy, plus at the bottom of the page, a buying guide to help you make an informed decision.

If memory foam isn’t your thing, don’t worry: we have plenty of microfibre and down recommendations in our main best pillow roundup.