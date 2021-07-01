Best mattress protector 2024: Our top waterproof, quilted and hypoallergenic options

Cleaning a mattress is rarely easy or enjoyable, and having to replace one unexpectedly is an expense most of us can do without. That’s why spending a little extra on the best mattress protector you can afford will save a lot of hassle and money in the long term.

The best mattress protectors can ward off dust mites for those prone to allergies and can even provide an extra layer of comfort (though if comfort is your priority, see our roundup of the best mattress toppers and memory foam toppers).

All five mattress protectors have been carefully selected after extensive consumer research of everything to manufacturers’ websites to user reviews. We’ve taken into consideration key features such as price, comfort, durability and materials used, as well as whether they are machine washable and/or suitable for those with allergies.

At the bottom of the page, you’ll find our helpful buying guide covering important information you should consider before purchasing. However, if you already have a rough idea of what you need, you can jump straight to our roundup of the best mattress protectors.