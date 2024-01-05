Best mattress for front sleepers: Say goodbye to discomfort and insomnia from £749

Front sleeping isn’t the healthiest position to catch your Zs in, but if you absolutely must sleep on your front, you’ll need all the extra support you can get. The best mattresses for front sleepers offer plenty of support to reduce pressure points and keep your spine aligned. This is crucial, as sleeping stomach down is more likely to cause irregular curvature of the back, which can lead to long-term problems if left unaddressed. For this reason, soft, springy mattresses are best avoided in favour of something firmer and more solid.

You’ll also want to make sure your mattress has good edge support if you’re a front sleeper. This reduces the tendency to roll into the middle of the bed as the edges can hold more weight. Front sleepers might find this beneficial as it helps to distribute weight more effectively.

We’ve tested some of the best mattresses on the market, from budget-friendly all-foam options to more premium and advanced hybrids. In our roundup below, we’ve picked out some of those best suited to front sleepers – read on for our recommendations, or scroll to the bottom of this page to see our buying guide.