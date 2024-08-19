Mattress warranties: Your mattress’ guarantee explained

Mattress warranties may not rank as high in your priorities as price, size or comfort when you’re choosing a new bed. A mattress is a major investment and a good warranty can reassure you that your purchase will perform well throughout its lifespan.

All of the best mattresses we review here at Expert Reviews come with warranties that last at least ten years. Nectar even offers a ‘forever warranty’ and pledges to replace or repair your mattress if it develops a fault that isn’t your… well… fault. The terms of coverage do vary, so it’s important to check the small print before you buy.

We analysed the terms and conditions of more than 20 UK mattress warranties to find out what a good guarantee should offer. Below, we reveal what the best mattress warranties do and don’t cover, how long they last and what you can claim if your mattress fails to deliver.