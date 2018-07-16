The best mattress deals in 2024, based on our in-depth tests and reviews
Bag a bargain for your bed with our rundown of the best mattress deals, based on the results of our in-depth reviews
With a score of offers from top brands like Emma, Simba, Nectar and more, there is never a bad time to think about taking advantage of one of the best mattress deals.
The online “bed-in-a-box” market is no longer the new invention it was some years ago, and getting a mattress rolled up and delivered to your home isn’t such a novelty anymore.
That being said, the top brands still offer regular promotional deals, discounts and sitewide sales on their websites, and deciding where the best offers are can sometimes be confusing.
While you’re likely to find the biggest savings during peak sales periods such as Black Friday, Christmas and Boxing Day, it’s a rare moment when all the major mattress brands aren’t offering some kind of sale. Read on for our pick of the best mattress deals you can get right now.
And if you’re unsure which type of mattress is right for you, we suggest you read our mattress buying guide, which lays out the key differences between them, and what type of sleeper they’re suitable for.
The best mattress deals you can buy in 2024
1. Simba: Get 25% off the Simba Hybrid Pro for a very limited time
Simba is currently offering a whopping 25% discount on the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Simba Hybrid Pro mattress as part of the company’s Summer Slumber Event. That means the king-size version, which we use as our benchmark, is now £997 rather than the usual £1,329.
The Simba Hybrid Pro has remained one of our all-time favourite hybrid mattresses. It’s got two layers of micro pocket springs and an upper wool layer for cooling comfort. Just make sure you get in there as soon as possible while this outstanding offer lasts.
Read our full Simba Hybrid Pro review
2. Origin: Get the five-star, award-winning Origin Hybrid Mattress for 40% less
Here’s an excellent mattress bargain: Origin has sliced 40% off the price of its Hybrid Mattress, which we awarded five stars out of five and an Expert Reviews Recommended award in our full, in-depth review. That means the king-size version is currently £379, down from its usual price of £629. Time is of the essence with this deal, though, because it won’t be around for long.
Read our full Origin Hybrid Mattress review
3. Otty: Save up to 25% on these outstanding hybrid mattresses
Otty is treating customers up to 25% off its range of hybrid mattresses as part of its fantastic sale.
For instance, the five-star, Expert Reviews Best Buy award-winning Pure Hybrid with Bamboo and Charcoal Mattress has been reduced 20% from £850 to £725 in a king-size. A terrific 25% discount can also be had on the Aura (previously called the Essential), with a king-size down from £600 to just £450.
Read our full Otty Pure Hybrid with Bamboo and Charcoal mattress review
4. Ergoflex: Save a gigantic 50% on the 5G Memory Foam mattress
Supportive and comfortable, the four-star Expert Reviews Recommended award-winning Ergoflex 5G excels in a few areas in particular. Firstly, its movement isolation is some of the best we’ve seen, making it perfect for those with partners who tend to toss and turn. Secondly, its mouldable memory foam is very well-suited to back sleepers, offering a comfortable base for them to settle into.
Previously going for a full price of £1,055, a king-size Ergoflex 5G is just £581 – representing a massive £422 saving. Just enter code SUMMER50 to take advantage of this jaw-dropping offer.
Read our full Ergoflex 5G mattress review
5. Emma: Save up to 30% in the sitewide sale
Bed-in-a-box brand Emma is currently offering significant savings of up to 40% across a wide range of products as part of its superb Spring Sale.
And the stellar Emma NextGen Premium mattress, which we crowned Mattress of the Year in our 2023 Product of the Year Awards, is no exception. At full price, a king-size NextGen Premium will cost you £799, but now you can get it for 30% less at an attention-grabbing £559.
Read our full Emma NextGen Premium mattress review