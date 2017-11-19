Best beds: Our favourite wood, metal and upholstered frames and divans

Sprung slats: These are designed to respond to the weight of your body, and are made from a flexible wood such as beech plywood. Slightly curved, they give a little when you lie on top of them and spring back up when pressure is removed. Sprung slats will make a mattress feel slightly less firm, making them ideal for sleepers who find solid slats too rigid.

As a general rule, most manufacturers recommend having spaces no longer than 7cm (2.8in) between bed slats. However, you should check the brand’s product information for more exact advice on this.

What size bed should I buy?

Choose the biggest bed you can afford that will fit in your room. Ideally, you want a king-sized bed, especially if you’re sharing with a partner. “A standard double bed is 4ft 6in wide, which gives each person just 2ft 3in – that’s less room than a baby has in a cot,” pointed out a National Bed Federation spokesperson.

So how big is big enough? “You should be able to lie side by side, with your arms behind your head and your elbows out, without touching,” is the official advice. “Your bed should also be 10-15cm longer than its tallest occupant: anyone taller than 6ft (1.8m) should consider a bed that’s longer than the standard size.”

How important is the mattress?

The quality of your mattress is the most important factor when it comes to getting a good night’s sleep. If you’ve had your mattress for more than seven years, it might well be time to replace it. Clues include waking up with stiffness or aches and pains, or if you find you sleep better in beds other than your own. Sagging and lumpiness are also indicators that your mattress is on its way out. Ideally, buy your bed base and mattress together, or at the very least, try mattresses on a similar type of base, as the two are designed to work together.

Will I be able to get the bed upstairs?

Remember that most divans have split bases and most bedsteads will be delivered in pieces for assembly at home. But do tell your retailer about any potential access problems such as narrow staircases and always check the terms and conditions.

What else should I consider?

Shop for the best value, not the lowest price. The better the construction, the better the support and comfort, and the longer the bed will last. Also consider the bed’s height – many modern styles are quite low, while designs with storage drawers may be much higher.

Where possible, try before you buy – as mentioned, ideally with the mattress. Check dimensions, particularly if the mattress and base aren’t from the same manufacturer – many imported bedsteads come in European sizes, which are nonstandard in the UK.

A final thing to check is delivery times: a bed can take months to arrive, especially if it’s made to order. Will the couriers dispose of your old bed? Do you have to assemble it yourself? And what happens if you need to send it back under warranty?

