Emma vs Simba: Which is better, the Emma NextGen Premium or the Simba Hybrid Pro?

Emma and Simba both scored very high marks for comfort in our Sleep Survey, at 91% and 88% respectively for their whole mattress range. We found the NextGen Premium and Hybrid Pro equally difficult to separate when we tested them.

Both mattresses combine pocket springs with multiple layers of foam in an effort to achieve the optimum balance of comfort, support and breathability. They’re both on the firm side, especially in the first few weeks of sleeping on them. However they both proved able to adapt to multiple sleeping positions, and performed brilliantly in our comfort tests. As a result, they were difficult to separate on this score.

I reviewed the six-layer Emma NextGen Premium in 2023, and it’s the most comfortable mattress I have ever slept on. Previous experiences with bed-in-a-box mattresses had left me hot and bothered, but the Emma NextGen Premium does a fine job of letting the air circulate.

The NextGen Hybrid’s combination of tall springs and multi-layer foam delivers a superb level of ergonomic edge-to-edge support. It initially felt quite firm to me, but that may be because I’m small, and I have a solid divan bed base. If you are a larger person, or your bed has slats, the NextGen should feel softer for you.

The Simba Hybrid Pro, too, offers a level of push-back that some will find too firm. Our reviewer liked its “tautness”, saying “there’s much less of a sinking feeling” compared with all-foam mattresses such as the Simbatex Foam. But while the Hybrid Pro is supportive, it’s also extremely comfortable, thanks in part to the layer of wool that enhanced the mattress’s ability to keep our grateful reviewer cool.

What swung this category in the Simba Hybrid Pro’s favour was its ability to adapt to different sleeping positions. This is helped by the layer of open-cell foam, an innovation that’s turning up in several newer hybrid mattresses, such as the HiGrid Premium Hybrid. Even so, some smaller-framed side sleepers will crave more softness to let their spine align in comfort.

For a softer sleep, look at the affordable all-foam Emma Original or the more expensive Simba Hybrid Luxe, which our reviewer called “accommodating and sumptuous”. Both earned the maximum five stars in our reviews.

Winner: Draw

This category was too close to call, and the result came down to the subjective comfort of our testers and their partners. I love the consistent edge-to-edge support of the Emma NextGen Premium, but the Simba Hybrid Pro will suit a wider range of sleeping positions.