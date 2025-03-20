Dreams Dream Team Romsey Pocket Sprung Mattress review: A dream for back pain sufferers

The Dreams Dream Team Romsey Pocket Sprung mattress is one of many in the brand’s Dream Team range. As the official sleep partner of Team GB and Paralympics GB, the Dream Team range is designed to suit pro athletes through to everyday sleepers.

The Dream Team Romsey Pocket Sprung mattress sits in the middle of the range price-wise and is great value for money. It’s one of the best mattresses for a bad back I’ve tested, with a firm to extra-firm (depending on your body weight) orthopaedic support.

At the time of writing, I’ve been sleeping on the Romsey for a month, judging its comfort, support, temperature regulation and its ability to control motion transfer. I think it’s one of the best hybrid mattresses you can buy if you’re on a tighter budget, with prices starting from a very reasonable £429. Could this be the perfect fit for your sleeping style? Let’s find out more.