Best children’s mattress 2024: Open coil, pocket sprung and memory foam mattresses designed specifically for kids

Buying the best mattress for your child is more complicated than you might think. Sleep is vitally important for children’s growth and development, so it’s important that their mattress gives them the right support and enough comfort to let them snooze for up to 14 hours a night.

Your child’s age will help determine the type and size of mattress to go for, of course. Experts advise that you move your toddler from a cot mattress to a children’s mattress at around the age of 18-36 months. Factors such as allergies and fidgeting should also be taken into account, and it’s worth remembering that top bunk mattresses need to meet certain legal requirements for weight and thickness. Whatever type of mattress is best for your child, try not to buy the cheapest mattress available. Bargain basement mattresses are a false economy and they won’t provide the support, comfort or longevity you’ll need.

Read on for our roundup of the best mattresses for kids, or skip down the page for our detailed buying guide that covers everything to consider when shopping for a new mattress.