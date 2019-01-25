Nectar Mattress review: A great memory foam mattress with a year-long trial

Apart from the 365-night trial, there’s not a huge amount that separates the Nectar mattress from its many rivals. Like Eve and Emma, it comprises three layers of foam. On the top, there’s 40mm of breathable “visco” memory foam designed to regulate temperature. Next, there’s 50mm of soft visco foam that helps with pressure relief and, finally, it has a 160mm, seven-zone, firm foundation layer.

Unlike some boxed mattresses, the Nectar is made from Certipur foam, meaning it contains no ozone depleters, TDCPP, mercury or lead. It also comes with a “Forever” guarantee. In short, this means the company will replace your mattress if it’s defective in the first ten years, after which it’ll repair and re-cover your Nectar if there’s a fault.

The mattress works with all bed types, but there are no handles to help you move it. Moreover, although its cover can be unzipped, the company doesn’t recommend putting it in the washing machine as you can with the top covers for Emma Original, Otty, Simba Hybrid and Eve Original mattresses.

Nectar Mattress review: Price and competition

The Nectar mattress was more expensive than many of its rivals when it launched, but that’s changed over recent months. Indeed, where it originally cost £700 for a double and £800 for a king, it’s now £550 and £650 in double and king sizes, respectively, before taking into account any discounts. That’s £50 cheaper than the Otty Hybrid, which once stood out for being cheaper than many of its bed-in-a-box competitors.

