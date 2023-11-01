Best Black Friday deals 2024: Top offers and bargains have ALREADY landed
Looking for the best early Black Friday deals? Our roundup features top offers including smartphone, TV and air fryer savings
As the sales event of the year quickly approaches, now is the time to start hunting down the best Black Friday deals. While originally confined to the first Friday after American Thanksgiving, which falls on 29 November in 2024, the Black Friday deals have started emerging earlier and earlier as each year goes by.
This year, you can expect top offers and bargains to become available throughout the entire month of November. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, mattress, air fryer, vacuum cleaner, smartphone or what have you, we’ll aim to bring you the top bargains on a broad range of items.
However, while it brings with it substantial savings and great opportunities to secure premium products for less, Black Friday can also be quite a hectic shopping experience. With the myriad offers available, it can be difficult to know where to find the best deal on a product or whether a discount offers real savings, or is just price-adjustment trickery.
Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve honed our deals-finding skills over decades of coverage and will only recommend a deal if it is truly a deal, as we compare a product’s deal price to its average total. We will also only recommend products that we think are up to snuff, with the products listed below being ones we’ve reviewed and rated highly.
To find out more information about the sales period, check our full Black Friday guide. If you want to see all the best Black Friday deals that are currently on offer, simply scroll down the page or click one of quick links below to jump to the relevant section:
The best Black Friday deals in 2024
iPhone 16 with 500GB of monthly data for £30/mth
iPhone deals are sadly few and far between, even during Black Friday, so when a bargain like this comes knocking, I’m going to write about it. iD Mobile has dropped the price of its iPhone 16 500GB data contract to just £30 a month, with an upfront cost of £159. With a total cost of £879 by the time your 24-month contract ends, you’re only paying £80 more than what you would have done if you bought it SIM-free.
View deal at Carphone Warehouse
Honor 200 Lite (Was £240, now £179)
We were impressed by the Honor 200 Lite when we reviewed it at its original launch price of £240 earlier in the year, with its long battery life, lightweight design and great camera. Now that it’s received its first major discount – dropping to £179 in the Black Friday sales – this deal is a bit of a no-brainer if you’re after the absolute best value for money.
HiSense U8N (Was £1,499, now £1,299)
Our favourite TV deal of Black Friday we’ve spotted so far comes from the 65in HiSense U8N, which can currently be picked up for £1,299. That’s £200 off the launch price, receiving a five-star rating and a Recommended award in our original review.
Anker Soundcore Life Q30 (Was £67, now £48)
Our headphones expert, Andy White, called the Anker Soundcore Life Q30 “the ultimate budget headphones” in his review in 2021, and he says he sees them all the time in the ears of Londoners while he is commuting. Now that they’re just £48 – down from an average price of £67 – you too can join the masses.
Jabra Elite 8 Active (Was £130, now £80)
If you’re a John Lewis member (membership is free), you can snap up the Jabra Elite 8 Active wireless earbuds for just £80, down from the usual price of £130. You just need to use the code ‘JABRA50’ at checkout and the deal’s yours.
Ninja Foodi Dual Zone (Was £173, now £129)
How about one of our favourite air fryers for its lowest-ever price? The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone, which we bestowed a perfect five stars and a Best Buy award in our review, calling it “what every good air fryer should be”, is cheaper than ever at just £149 – that’s £30 off the previous record.
Tefal EasyFry (Was £200, now £99)
The air fryer I have at home, the Tefal EasyFry, is currently 50% off at Argos. It cost £200 when we first tested and reviewed this air fryer, but you can now buy one for just £99. Our air fryer expert, Jamie Stedmond, used the Tefal EasyFry to cook all of his meals for an entire week, and he actually thoroughly enjoyed his experience.
Sage Barista Touch (Was £919, now £799)
How about a pretty swish five-star Best Buy-winning coffee machine for less this Black Friday? The Sage Barista Touch is a bean-to-cup coffee machine that produced delicious espresso in our tests, and is now only £799, down from an average price of £919. That’s not quite the cheapest we’ve seen, but it’s a pretty great deal nonetheless.
Shark Stratos (Was £449, now £300)
“A cordless stick that smells as good as it vacuums”. If that isn’t a glowing recommendation, I don’t know what is – and it’s a verdict that comes from our vacuum cleaner expert, Andy Shaw, so you know it’s legit. The Shark Stratos vacuum cleaner is unique in that it releases perfumed fragrances as you clean, and it can be yours for just £300, down from £449.
You can find even more vacuum cleaner deals in our live blog.
Origin Hybrid mattress (Was £629, now £429)
You can expect plenty of mattress deals over the course of Black Friday and this Origin Hybrid deal is the first that’s come through that we recommend. It earned a recommended award in our five-star review, in fact, and now that it’s 45% off (a king size for £429), this isn’t a deal you should sleep on (or you should, I guess).