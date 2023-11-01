Best Black Friday deals 2024: Top offers and bargains have ALREADY landed

As the sales event of the year quickly approaches, now is the time to start hunting down the best Black Friday deals. While originally confined to the first Friday after American Thanksgiving, which falls on 29 November in 2024, the Black Friday deals have started emerging earlier and earlier as each year goes by.

This year, you can expect top offers and bargains to become available throughout the entire month of November. Whether you’re looking for a new TV, mattress, air fryer, vacuum cleaner, smartphone or what have you, we’ll aim to bring you the top bargains on a broad range of items.

However, while it brings with it substantial savings and great opportunities to secure premium products for less, Black Friday can also be quite a hectic shopping experience. With the myriad offers available, it can be difficult to know where to find the best deal on a product or whether a discount offers real savings, or is just price-adjustment trickery.

Here at Expert Reviews, we’ve honed our deals-finding skills over decades of coverage and will only recommend a deal if it is truly a deal, as we compare a product’s deal price to its average total. We will also only recommend products that we think are up to snuff, with the products listed below being ones we’ve reviewed and rated highly.

To find out more information about the sales period, check our full Black Friday guide. If you want to see all the best Black Friday deals that are currently on offer, simply scroll down the page or click one of quick links below to jump to the relevant section: