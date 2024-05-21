Sonos Ace review: A unique take on ANC headphones, now slashed in price this Black Friday

Sonos says a pair of headphones is its most requested product, yet for years the company has resisted, preferring instead to stick with speakers and soundbars. In 2024, however, its resolve finally crumbled and, at long last, we have the Sonos Ace – a pair of over-ear, noise-cancelling headphones it hopes can take on the likes of Sony’s WH-1000XM5, Apple’s AirPods Max and Bose’s QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.

That’s quite the challenge given how long its rivals have been refining their headphones – and refinement is, in the end, what these otherwise rather lovely headphones lack. But, surprisingly, they’re not far behind on sound quality and noise cancelling, and they also manage to pack in some unique features along the way.