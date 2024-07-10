LG G4 (OLED65G4) review: Spectacular images for film and game fans alike

Also of interest to users willing to see what LG’s new advanced, AI-driven picture processing can do is the way the brand’s AI Picture Pro system can now be used with any source. Previously it was predominantly limited to just broadcast fare, but it can now do its thing with streamed and external sources too.

To mark this moment, LG has added a couple of significant new tricks to the AI Picture Pro engine. One subtly adjusts incoming images to make them look more like the way your eyes perceive the real world, with emphasis on the most important image subjects and objects, while the other attempts to intelligently enhance ‘colour theory’, where makers of films and TV shows use colour to create different moods, feelings and emphases.

Applying the new AI Picture Pro mode to 4K Blu-rays certainly delivers; I got a slightly stronger sense of image depth and a stronger sense of colour separation. What AI Picture Pro does won’t suit everyone, and it doesn’t always get things completely right, but it’s well worth trying with different sources.

LG G4 review: HDR picture quality

The G4’s pictures enjoy phenomenal brightness for an OLED TV. The brightest highlights of HDR images erupt forth with an intensity that many thought OLED technology would never be capable of.

I measured peak brightness on a 10% HDR window of just under 1,500cd/m2, which is an ultra-impressive score. Taking a variety of brightness measurements across a range of HDR window sizes and picture presets, the G4 achieved a brightness increase of between 50 and 150cd/m2 (depending on particular picture configuration) over its predecessor.

That doesn’t advance LG’s OLED brightness story as much as the S95D advances Samsung’s QD OLED story, however. The Samsung model leaps up to almost 1,800cd/m2 from last year’s 1,400 or so. Despite this, the way LG’s new Alpha 11 AI processor uses the light available to the panel yields HDR images of even more breathtaking precision and finesse than the SDR ones we’ve discussed previously.