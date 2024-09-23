The PlayStation 5 Pro looks great but I can’t justify buying one at launch

On the face of it, that’s a pretty compelling list of upgrades. However, only around half of the list are things I’d benefit from. I don’t own an 8K TV, nor do I have a Wi-Fi 7 router, and it’s not that often I find myself digging into my back catalogue of PS4 games.

Having analysed the various side-by-side comparisons of the PS5 and PS5 Pro in action, it’s clear the latter will deliver a superior visual experience. The difference in detail and stability is noticeable but I wouldn’t describe it as night and day. That’s not surprising given this is a mid-generation refresh rather than a next-gen model but does beg the question of whether it’s worth the upgrade.

For the time being at least, my answer is no. Were I to trade in my current PS5, I’d get somewhere in the region of £230, meaning I would effectively be paying £570 for a comparable setup with improved performance, features and more storage. It’s certainly tempting but my feeling is that I can live with my OG PlayStation 5 for a little while longer.

Whether my position remains the same when I start to see footage of upcoming next-gen-only blockbuster games running on the PS5 Pro remains to be seen, however…