Amazon Spring Sale savings on the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) and Sonos Era 100

That’s not the cheapest it’s ever been – it hit an all-time low of £299 shortly after Christmas last year – but this is the best price we’ve seen since early January. According to the price-tracking tool we use to assess deals, that’s significantly under the £405 average the soundbar has cost over the past 180 days.

Neat, compact and able to deliver phenomenal audio quality, the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) is an Atmos soundbar that will massively improve your home cinema experience. It pairs very nicely with a 55in television, which just so happens to be the most popular screen size in the UK. You’ll need a TV with an eARC port to make use of its Atmos object-based sound capabilities, but most modern tellies have one of those.

Sonos products are, of course, famous for their multi-speaker and multi-room features and the Beam (Gen 2) can take advantage of those as well as any other options in the company’s lineup. You can combine it with a Sonos Sub Mini and a pair of Sonos Era 100 speakers to create a 5.1.2-channel surround sound system guaranteed to elevate movie night.

Both of those products are also currently on offer at Amazon. The Era 100, which Jonathan Bray described as one of the best smart speakers around, has been discounted from its RRP of £249 to £199. Again, this isn’t quite the lowest price we’ve seen it – you could have nabbed one for just £180 in December – but it is still a welcome saving of £30 on its average price. The Sub Mini, meanwhile, has had £90 knocked off its list price and will set you back £339.

Those looking for something more portable will want to check out Early Spring Deals on the Sonos Roam 2 (£139 down from £179) and Sonos Move 2 (£359 down from £449). The former is the successor to one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers – the Sonos Roam – while the Move 2 is a larger, more potent option that Jonathan Bray described as being “better than the original in almost all of the ways that matter”.