Best budget soundbar 2024: Our top audio upgrades after countless hours of testing
The best budget soundbars we’ve tested will improve your home audio setup without breaking the bank
If you’re searching for a cost-effective way of improving your television’s audio, our advice is simple: buy the best budget soundbar you can afford.
A soundbar will elevate the quality of your telly’s sound significantly, and you can pick up a very capable one for a fraction of the cost of your fancy 4K TV.
We’ve tested and reviewed options from all the big-name brands and compiled a list of our favourites, which you can read below. They may lack some of the bells and whistles offered by pricier models, but all the options on this list deliver solid sound quality at an affordable price.
If you want to learn more about how to choose the perfect soundbar, our buying guide at the bottom of the page has you covered. Otherwise, read on for our pick of the best budget soundbars available.
Best budget soundbar: At a glance
Best budget soundbar under £100
Creative Stage V2 | £80
|Check price at Amazon
Best compact soundbar
Sonos Ray | £248
|Check price at Amazon
Best cheap Atmos soundbar
Creative Stage 360 | £200
|Check price at Amazon
Best budget soundbar and subwoofer for gaming
Razer Leviathan V2 | £230
|Check price at Amazon
How we test the best budget soundbars
When testing a soundbar, we first focus on the process of setting it up. We unbox it, place it in front of a TV (or monitor) and connect it using the included cabling – or our own cables if none are provided in the box – to see how easy it is to get started.
We then work through all of the bar’s connectivity options – HDMI, stereo, optical, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and so forth – and assess the sound quality with each, across whatever channel configurations are possible, from a range of audio sources.
We also dive into a soundbar’s settings and controls, including EQ presets where available, to thoroughly explore the complete feature set and ease of use. We check out the usability of the remote control too, and any other accessories supplied. Our most important assessment though is audio quality – when you’re looking for a budget soundbar, sound per pound is king.
The best budget soundbars you can buy in 2024
1. Creative Stage V2: Best budget soundbar with a subwoofer
Price when reviewed: £80 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… value for money, connection options
- Not so great for… those without connection cables
The Creative Stage V2 delivers everything you could want from a budget soundbar. The bar itself is sleek and compact, making it a great fit for most medium-sized TVs, while the separate subwoofer adds welcome weight and richness to bass reproduction.
In our tests we were impressed by the bar’s overall audio quality, and two custom sound modes – Surround and Dialog – are welcome additions to the package. Surround mode can’t match the immersive quality of a true 5.1 setup, but it widens the soundstage for an engaging experience. Dialog mode effectively enhances voices, which is useful if you struggle to follow speech in noisy shows or films.
The Stage V2 is also one of the best-connected cheap soundbars around, offering optical, HDMI ARC, AUX and USB connections – note that no cables are included in the box – along with wireless streaming over Bluetooth 5.0. If you’re after a cheap soundbar with a discrete subwoofer, this is the bar to buy.
Read our full Creative Stage V2 review
Key specs – Channels: 2.1; Total power output: 160W; Dimensions (WDH): Soundbar – 680 x 100 x 78mm, subwoofer – 116 x 250 x 423mm; Weight: Soundbar – 2kg, subwoofer – 3.3kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical, 1 x 3.5mm, 1 x USB Type-C
2. Denon DHT-S216: Best budget soundbar for virtual surround sound
Price when reviewed: £199 | Check price at Currys
- Great for… virtual surround sound, easy setup
- Not so great for… wireless connectivity, EQ modes
The Denon DHT-S216’s big selling point is its support for DTS Virtual:X, an audio format that simulates surround sound without the need for additional speakers. It’s available in two of the soundbar’s four sound modes – Movies and Music – and we found it worked extremely well, adding height and scale to audio to increase your immersion in the onscreen action.
The other two sound modes are less fancy, but useful nonetheless: the processing-free Pure setting delivers audio as intended by its creator, while Night mode decreases the dynamic range for more comfortable listening at low volumes. There are also three dialogue enhancement options available, all of which successfully accentuate speech.
Read our full Denon DHT-S216 review
Key specs – Channels: 2.1; Total power output: 120W; Dimensions (WDH): 890 x 120 x 66mm; Weight: 3.4kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 1 x HDMI, 1 x HDMI ARC, optical, 3.5mm, subwoofer out
3. Sonos Ray: Best compact budget soundbar
Price when reviewed: £248 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… sound and build quality
- Not so great for… voice and remote controls
Sonos is one of the leading manufacturers of soundbars, and the Ray is its most affordable option yet. It’s also the smallest, weighing under 2kg and measuring just 60cm across. That diminutive stature means the Ray will fit neatly into just about any TV setup, yet the sound it delivers is guaranteed to be a marked step up from your telly’s in-built audio.
Audio quality is nothing short of phenomenal given the soundbar’s size: in our tests we were delighted by the Ray’s fleshed-out mids and crisp, clean treble. The soundstage is broader than you would expect too, thanks to the incorporation of two waveguides in front of the forward-firing tweeters.
Connection options are limited – you can connect via an optical cable or Wi-Fi, but there’s no HDMI port or Bluetooth connectivity – and the lack of a remote means you’ll be using the Sonos app or your TV’s infrared remote to control the bar. But if you have limited space and want high-quality sound for a brilliant price, this is the bar for you.
Read our full Sonos Ray review
Key specs – Channels: 2.0; Total power output: Not disclosed; Dimensions (WDH): 559 x 95 x 71mm; Weight: 2kg; Connectivity: 1 x optical, Wi-Fi
4. Sharp HTB-SB110: Best standalone budget soundbar
Price when reviewed: £75 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… powerful performance when watching films
- Not so great for… musical reproduction
If you’re on a tight budget and don’t have space for a subwoofer, this is the soundbar for you. Its sound quality isn’t up there with the most expensive options – for the price that’s hardly surprising. But it does offer a decent range of connection options, with Bluetooth, HDMI and optical all supported, and three sound modes designed for different content types.
In our tests we found Movie mode was best for pretty much everything, as it delivers the best-balanced audio and widest soundstage, with cleanly articulated mid-range frequencies. By comparison the News mode sounded stuffy and did little to enhance dialogue, while the bass reproduction of the Music mode was a little woolly.
With a maximum output of 90W, the HTB-SB110 goes pretty loud for a soundbar of its price and size – it had no problem filling the room when we cranked the volume up. That power combined with a slim, lightweight design and affordable price tag helps make it one of the top cheap bars on the market today.
Key specs – Channels: 2.0; Total power output: 90W; Dimensions (WDH): 800 x 62 x 62mm; Weight: 1.35kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical
5. Creative Stage 360: Best budget 2.1 soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Price when reviewed: £200 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… Dolby Atmos support, HDMI connectivity
- Not so great for.. analogue input options
The Creative Stage 360 looks and feels similar to the cheaper Stage V2, but it brings one key upgrade – Dolby Atmos. Although it’s physically only a 2.1-channel system, we found the soundbar and subwoofer worked together effectively to create an engaging spatial audio experience; height effects are a little vague, but there’s great width and immersion to the overall Stage 360 sound.
The bar itself is also more compact than the V2, and offers twin HDMI inputs in place of the V2’s AUX-in and USB port, which will probably prove more useful for most people. There’s a range of sound modes tailored for different types of content, plus an option to optimise the soundstage according to whether you’re sitting near to the bar (such as when it’s connected to your PC) or further away in a living-room setup.
Atmos content is steadily becoming more widespread, making this bar a great budget choice if you want to enjoy the latest and greatest surround sound audio format.
Read our full Creative Stage 360 review
Key specs – Channels: 2.1; Total power output: 120W; Dimensions (WDH): Soundbar – 566 x 88 x 75mm, subwoofer – 115 x 250 x 422mm; Weight: Soundbar – 1.7kg, subwoofer – 3.4kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 1 x HDMI ARC, 2 x HDMI input, 1 x optical
6. Polk React: Best budget soundbar with Amazon Alexa
Price when reviewed: £249 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… smart functionality via in-built Amazon Alexa
- Not so great for… virtual surround sound
Smart soundbars are becoming increasingly popular, and the Polk React features full Amazon Alexa integration. This means you can use your voice for basic controls such as adjusting volume and switching sound modes; there’s also support for more advanced features such as Alexa communications and multi-room music. We found the Alexa implementation highly responsive, if a little loud at times, and it only struggled to pick up our commands when playing audio at full volume.
Sound quality is another strong point, with the React offering a Night setting intended for evening viewing sessions plus three media-specific modes. Movie mode is the bassiest and most immersive, while Music mode shines when delivering mids and vocals and Sports mode pushes bass right back in the audio mix to enable you to hear commentary perfectly.
Read our full Polk React review
Key specs – Channels: 2.0; Total power output: 100W; Dimensions (WDH): 940 x 120 x 50mm; Weight: 2.9kg; Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical
7. Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE: Best budget single-unit soundbar for gaming
Price when reviewed: £300 | Check price at Creative
- Great for… connectivity options, customisable RGB lighting
- Not so great for… bass lovers, Bluetooth streaming
Compact, colourful and capable of crisp, well-balanced audio, the Katana SE is our favourite compact gaming soundbar. It’s small enough to slip under most monitors, and since there’s no separate subwoofer you don’t have to tuck a chunky unit away under your desk. It’s also very well connected, with optical, HDMI and USB Type-C inputs allowing you to hook it up to a TV, PC, laptop or console with minimal fuss.
Sound quality is impressive. We found the virtual surround sound worked pretty well, considering the limitations of a 2.0-channel setup, and there are plenty of ways to customise your audio experience. That customisation extends to the Katana SE’s RGB LED lighting too – this won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, but it may well seal the deal for die-hard gamers.
Read our Creative Sound Blaster Katana SE review
Key specs – Channels: 2.0; Total power output: 90W RMS, 180W peak; Dimensions (WDH): 650 x 109 x 78mm; Weight: Soundbar – 2.67kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical, 1 x 3.5mm, 1 x USB Type-C input, SXFI-out
8. Roku Streambar: A budget soundbar with 4K streaming capabilities
Price when reviewed: £124 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… content streaming, room-filling sound
- Not so great for… HDR format support
The Roku Streambar is unlike any of the other options on this list – it’s not just a soundbar, but also a fully fledged 4K HDR media streamer.
The bar runs Roku OS, which is one of the most intuitive streaming platforms around. There are thousands of apps and services available, including all the big hitters such as Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video, and every free UK catch-up app you could wish for.
Despite being a 2.0 bar, it simulates a centre channel thanks to “multi-channel decoding capabilities”. We were certainly impressed by how it sounds: for its size, the Streambar gets very loud and delivers a wide soundstage that’s full-bodied and rich in detail. And if the default sound profile isn’t to your liking, the Roku OS offers a few different presets to play around with.
It won’t make sense for everyone, but if you don’t already own a soundbar or media streamer then the Roku Streambar is two great media upgrades in one, for a price that’s almost irresistible.
Read our full Roku Streambar review
Key specs – Channels: 2.0; Total power output: 64W; Dimensions (WDH): 356 x 107 x 61mm; Weight: 1.09kg; Connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical, USB Type-A
9. Panasonic HTB-490: Best budget soundbar for bass
Price when reviewed: £250 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… beefy bass, slender and attractive design
- Not so great for… breadth of soundstage, connectivity
If you’re looking for bass, look no further: the HTB490’s wireless subwoofer delivers the best low-end response available in this price range. Bass frequencies are handled with great precision, but there’s plenty of power here too, with the sub pumping out 160W in addition to the 80W from each of the soundbar’s full-range drivers.
We found cinematic action sequences in particular benefited from the subwoofer’s impressive impact, especially at higher volumes – and the HTB490 is more than capable of filling a medium-sized room.
Another strength of the Panasonic HTB490 is just how easy it is to set up – the soundbar connects to the wireless sub automatically with no fiddling required – and how slender it is. With a height of just 56mm, it will slip discreetly under most TVs. If you’re looking for the cleanest, most balanced sound then you might prefer the Creative Stage 360, but if you’re after a chic design and a weighty bass response the HTB490 is the superior option.
Read our full Panasonic HTB490 review
Key specs – Channels: 2.1; Total power output: 320W; Dimensions (WDH): Soundbar – 800 x 101 x 56mm, subwoofer – 171 x 363 x 382mm; Weight: Soundbar – 1.9kg, subwoofer 5.7kg; Connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical, USB Type-A, Bluetooth 4.2
10. Yamaha SR-C30A: Best budget compact soundbar with a subwoofer
Price when reviewed: £299 | Check price at Richer Sounds
- Great for… control options, those wanting a compact soundbar
- Not so great for… sonic scale, sub and soundbar crossover
If you want a 2.1 subwoofer soundbar that won’t dominate your TV table, this is the budget soundbar for you.
The main bar is small but perfectly formed, and is a big step up from regular TV audio output when it comes to detail, mid-range positivity and crisp articulation of higher frequencies. The accompanying subwoofer meanwhile delivers a hearty low-end punch while remaining controlled and rhythmically astute – and you can conveniently position it either vertically or horizontally.
In our tests we found that the Yamaha handled dialogue particularly well, with voices sounding characterful and nuanced even during the most hectic on-screen action. Connectivity is decent too, with Bluetooth support in addition to a pleasing number of physical options, including HDMI ARC.
You won’t get quite the same sonic scale from the SR-C30A as you would with a bigger bar, so it may not be the best choice for a large living room or massive TV. But for those with modestly sized sets and cosy viewing spaces it’s an ideal soundbar for a great price.
Read our full Yamaha SR-C30A review
Key specs – Channels: 2.1; Total power output: 90W; Dimensions (WDH): Soundbar – 600 x 94 x 64mm, subwoofer – 160 x 364 x 335mm; Weight: Soundbar – 1.3kg, subwoofer 5.7kg; Connectivity: 1 x HDMI ARC, 2 x optical, 3.5mm analogue input, Bluetooth 5.0
11. Groov-e Soundbar 75: Best budget soundbar under £50
Price when reviewed: £45 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… affordability, EQ options
- Not so great for… HDMI connectivity, raw power
While you can’t expect miracles for under £50, the Groov-e Soundbar 75 delivers a marked upgrade on the sound quality of a typical TV.
Its maximum power output of 75W is more than loud enough to fill reasonably sized rooms, and the three EQ modes – Music, Movie and Voice – let you tune the sound to your preference. In our tests we felt Movie was the best balanced for most content, but if you don’t find it to your taste you can tweak bass and treble as you see fit using the included remote.
Unlike most of the options on this list, the Groov-e Soundbar 75 doesn’t have an HDMI port, so you’ll have to hook it up to your TV using the supplied optical cable. Bluetooth is supported too, allowing you to stream audio to the bar from your phone, while RCA, USB Type-A and 3.5mm ports provide further connectivity options.
There’s no denying that bigger, pricier bars can deliver a cleaner, more powerful sound, but if you’re looking for a low-cost audio boost the Groov-e 75 is a bargain.
Key specs – Channels: 2.0; Total power output: 75W; Dimensions (WDH): 500 x 65 x 103mm; Weight: 1.68kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 1 x optical, 1 x RCA, 1 x Aux (3.5mm), 1 x USB Type-A
12. Sharp HT-SBW460: Best 3.1 soundbar with Dolby Atmos
Price when reviewed: £219 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… multi-channel content like Dolby Atmos soundtracks
- Not so great for… audio balance
There aren’t many budget soundbars that support Dolby Atmos, but Sharp’s HT-SBW460 makes an impressive fist of it. It uses four front-firing drivers to persuade your brain that certain sounds are coming from above you: in our tests we found height effects worked surprisingly well, and the bar also does a great job of positioning effects to the left and right of the soundstage.
The HT-SBW460’s one weakness is its subwoofer – we found this was so powerful and boomy that it overshadowed an otherwise very musical and detailed audio profile. You can improve matters with a bit of low-tech customisation though: after we’d plugged the bass port with cleaning cloths to dampen the sound, the overall sound was greatly improved.
So, if you don’t mind a bit of audio DIY, the Sharp HT-SBW460 is an excellent choice; those who would rather not tinker may be happier losing the extra audio channel and buying the Creative Stage 360 instead.
Read our Sharp HT-SBW460 review
Key specs – Channels: 3.1; Total power output: 440W; Dimensions (WDH): Soundbar – 950 x 110 x 70mm, subwoofer – 240 x 240 x 415mm; Weight: Soundbar – 2.5kg, subwoofer – 5.4kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2 x HDMI inputs, 1 x HDMI ARC, 1 x optical and coax S/PDIF, AUX-in, USB
13. Razer Leviathan V2: Best budget soundbar and subwoofer for gaming
Price when reviewed: £230 | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… gamers wanting highly customisable sound
- Not so great for… those focused on TV and movies
The Razer Leviathan V2 is the best way to level up your gaming audio on a budget. It supports THX Spatial Audio when connected via USB, to enhance your immersion when playing compatible games, while the tasteful RGB lighting on the underside of the bar is highly customisable. In fact, just about every aspect of the V2 can be tweaked, using either the Razer Synapse desktop software or the Razer Audio and Chroma RGB mobile apps.
It’s important to note that the USB Type-C port is the only physical method of connection, which means this bar won’t integrate neatly into home entertainment systems. There is Bluetooth connectivity however, and both the soundbar and accompanying subwoofer are compact enough to fit comfortably in your games room or office. If you’re willing to sacrifice some audio oomph, the V2 X model is even smaller and ditches the sub to hit a price point of just £100 – but we recommend getting the V2 if you can, as the subwoofer really brings out the best in the system.
Read our full Razer Leviathan V2 review
Key specs – Channels: 2.1 stereo; Total power output: 65W; Dimensions (WDH): Soundbar – 500 x 91 x 84mm, subwoofer – 220 x 220 x 242mm; Weight: Soundbar – 1.4kg, subwoofer – 3kg; Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C
How to choose the best budget soundbar for you
There are several things to consider when shopping for the best budget soundbar. The first is sound quality: if a bar doesn’t significantly improve on your TV’s built-in speakers, there’s no point in spending your hard-earned cash on it.
Audio quality is however affected by a number of factors, including the size and type of speaker drivers used, the audio formats supported and the number of audio channels a soundbar incorporates.
How many channels should a budget soundbar have?
The number of channels supported by a soundbar is represented by a two-digit specification, such as 2.0 or 2.1. The first digit indicates the number of primary channels, while the second tells you whether or not it has a dedicated subwoofer to handle low-end frequencies. So, a 2.0 soundbar has two audio channels – left and right – while a 2.1 bar adds an external subwoofer.
There are also soundbars with three or five primary audio channels, you won’t normally find these in the budget category, though. A 3.0 or 3.1 soundbar features a central dialogue channel in addition to left and right speakers, while 5.0 and 5.1 devices add a further two channels to create a surround-sound effect and really ramp up the immersion.
Those additional channels are commonly implemented as rear speakers, which connect to the main soundbar either wirelessly or with cables. You do sometimes find “all-in-one” 5.0 and 5.1 soundbars where everything is housed within a single bar, but you can expect to pay a premium for one of those.
How important is power output for a budget soundbar?
Most manufacturers advertise both peak and average (RMS) output figures in watts for their soundbars. Larger soundbars with more speaker drivers are capable of outputting a bigger sound than their compact competitors – but don’t worry too much about finding a bar with massive audio output. Even the least powerful bar on this list (the Roku Streambar) is able to fill a reasonably sized room with sound.
What’s the best way to connect a soundbar?
Soundbars offer a range of connectivity options and, generally speaking, the more ports the better.
The easiest way to hook up a soundbar to your TV is by using an HDMI cable. Ideally, both your TV and soundbar will have HDMI ARC (audio return channel) ports; if they do, you can connect a single HDMI cable between the two to enable your bar to play audio from your TV and any devices connected to it. Some soundbars feature additional HDMI inputs, which can be used for connecting external devices such as games consoles or a Sky TV box if all of the ports on your TV are already in use.
Many budget soundbars also give you the choice of connecting via an optical digital cable (also referred to as Toslink or S/PDIF) – a simple way of receiving audio from a TV that doesn’t support ARC. Analogue 3.5mm inputs are less common than they once were, but you’ll still find plenty of soundbars incorporating these.
We’re increasingly seeing soundbars with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity too. Bluetooth is great for playing music and podcasts directly from your phone, laptop or tablet if you’re in the mood for a casual listening session. If you try to use it for TV audio however you’re likely to hit synchronisation issues, as the audio will be slightly behind the picture.
Wi-Fi-enabled bars such as the Polk React allow for the use of voice assistants – in the React’s case, Amazon Alexa – and can be incorporated into multiroom wireless speaker systems.
Other things to consider before buying a budget soundbar
Think about what size soundbar suits your television setup best. You’ll want to make sure it fits in your AV cabinet and slots neatly in front of or under your TV without obstructing your view or getting in the way of the TV’s infrared sensor.
If you plan on wall-mounting your soundbar, ensure that your chosen device is designed to support mounting and comes with the necessary accessories to facilitate this – many do, but not all.
EQ options and different audio modes are also worth keeping an eye out for. A lot of soundbars will let you freely tweak the bass and treble, while others offer audio presets for watching specific types of content such as music, films or sports. If you watch a lot of TV in the evening and don’t want to disturb the neighbours, a Night mode designed for low-volume viewing is particularly handy.
More upmarket soundbars offer support for advanced audio formats such as Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. These multidimensional codecs add surround-sound and height effects to an audio soundtrack, but how well the effect works in practice will depend on the design of the soundbar; for the very best experience you’ll typically require additional speakers.
You may also come across DTS Virtual:X, which simulates a surround-sound experience without the need for those additional speakers, making it a great inclusion in budget soundbars.