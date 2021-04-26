Best budget soundbar 2024: Our top audio upgrades after countless hours of testing

What’s the best way to connect a soundbar?

Soundbars offer a range of connectivity options and, generally speaking, the more ports the better.

The easiest way to hook up a soundbar to your TV is by using an HDMI cable. Ideally, both your TV and soundbar will have HDMI ARC (audio return channel) ports; if they do, you can connect a single HDMI cable between the two to enable your bar to play audio from your TV and any devices connected to it. Some soundbars feature additional HDMI inputs, which can be used for connecting external devices such as games consoles or a Sky TV box if all of the ports on your TV are already in use.

Many budget soundbars also give you the choice of connecting via an optical digital cable (also referred to as Toslink or S/PDIF) – a simple way of receiving audio from a TV that doesn’t support ARC. Analogue 3.5mm inputs are less common than they once were, but you’ll still find plenty of soundbars incorporating these.

We’re increasingly seeing soundbars with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity too. Bluetooth is great for playing music and podcasts directly from your phone, laptop or tablet if you’re in the mood for a casual listening session. If you try to use it for TV audio however you’re likely to hit synchronisation issues, as the audio will be slightly behind the picture.

Wi-Fi-enabled bars such as the Polk React allow for the use of voice assistants – in the React’s case, Amazon Alexa – and can be incorporated into multiroom wireless speaker systems.

Other things to consider before buying a budget soundbar

Think about what size soundbar suits your television setup best. You’ll want to make sure it fits in your AV cabinet and slots neatly in front of or under your TV without obstructing your view or getting in the way of the TV’s infrared sensor.

If you plan on wall-mounting your soundbar, ensure that your chosen device is designed to support mounting and comes with the necessary accessories to facilitate this – many do, but not all.

EQ options and different audio modes are also worth keeping an eye out for. A lot of soundbars will let you freely tweak the bass and treble, while others offer audio presets for watching specific types of content such as music, films or sports. If you watch a lot of TV in the evening and don’t want to disturb the neighbours, a Night mode designed for low-volume viewing is particularly handy.

More upmarket soundbars offer support for advanced audio formats such as Dolby Atmos or DTS:X. These multidimensional codecs add surround-sound and height effects to an audio soundtrack, but how well the effect works in practice will depend on the design of the soundbar; for the very best experience you’ll typically require additional speakers.

You may also come across DTS Virtual:X, which simulates a surround-sound experience without the need for those additional speakers, making it a great inclusion in budget soundbars.

