Sony’s new RGB LED display technology could be a TV game changer

Japanese tech powerhouse Sony has lifted the lid on a new display system it believes will blaze a bright and colourful trail in TV manufacturing.

TVs such as the LG G5, Panasonic Z95B and Philips OLED+910 are using new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panels this year, but Sony has unveiled a new TV panel innovation using Mini LEDs.

Its new panel employs a high-density LED backlight alongside “independent drive” RGB LED technology, allowing each primary colour (red, green and blue) to emit light independently.

The result, Sony says, is high colour purity and vibrant wide colour gamut images, with the brand claiming its new system covers more than 99% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and 90% of BT.2020. Those are some impressive numbers; the only TVs we’ve seen come close to that are flagship quantum dot OLEDs such as the Sony A95L and Samsung S95D.

Peak brightness levels are set to exceed what those two TVs are capable of, however. According to the brand, its new display can pump out peaks of over 4,000cd/m². We’ve reviewed one telly that beats that – the Hisense UXN – but otherwise, most quantum dot Mini LED models peak somewhere between 2,000cd/m² and 3,500cd/m².