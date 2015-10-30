Best soundbar UK 2024: Tried and tested options at every price point

How to choose the best soundbar for you

How do I choose the best soundbar?

It’s important to pick a soundbar that suits your TV and living room. The first thing to look at is the size of the bar: if it’s too wide it may not fit on your AV cabinet – or it might stick out well beyond the sides of your TV, which may look unsightly, especially if you plan to wall-mount the bar. If you plan to situate the bar in front of your TV, check its height too: you don’t want it to obscure the bottom part of the screen.

Next, consider whether you want a standalone soundbar or one with extra speakers to enhance the audio experience. A standalone unit is the neatest and easiest to set up, but it naturally won’t be able to provide true all-around sound, and such units often struggle to deliver convincing bass. A separate subwoofer will add richness and body to your audio and can deliver room-shaking low-frequency sound effects when called upon. Ideally, you want your subwoofer to be wireless, so you can easily hide it away out of sight – it doesn’t need to be in the centre of your home cinema setup, as bass frequencies aren’t very directional.

Some soundbars also come with rear speakers that deliver 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound, for a truly enveloping, immersive aural experience. Naturally, these push up the price; it’s sometimes possible to start with a single unit and add speakers later on.

READ NEXT: Best UK TV deals

What’s the best way to connect a soundbar?

The most important connector is HDMI. Many bars have multiple HDMI inputs, which can be connected to different sources such as a Sky box, a games console and so forth. A single HDMI output then passes the active video signal onto your TV.

A particular feature worth looking for is HDMI ARC (audio return channel) support; this lets the soundbar receive and play audio directly from the TV – useful for smart TV apps such as BBC iPlayer or Netflix. ARC is also handy if you run out of HDMI inputs on the soundbar, as any audio that would normally play through the TV speakers is routed back to the soundbar.