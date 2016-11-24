Best TV for gaming: Top televisions for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and every other console

In 2021, we started to see Mini LED TVs come to market. These use LEDs about one-fortieth the size of regular LEDs, enabling more of them to be squeezed into a panel of the same size. The increased number of LEDs allows for greater control over local dimming, which in turn results in better black levels, contrast and peak brightness.

Quantum Dot, Mini LED and NanoCell aren’t mutually exclusive. In fact, premium LCD TVs like LG’s QNED90 incorporate all three technologies.

OLED: OLED panels use an organic material that emits light when a current is passed through it. Each pixel acts as its own light source, and pixels can also turn off completely to achieve perfect black. This means that OLEDs can achieve superior contrast compared to their LCD counterparts. They also offer better viewing angles, more vivid colours and are thinner and lighter. However, they cost a fair bit more than most of their LCD LED options.

OLEDs also run the risk of incurring permanent image burn-in. This happens when certain LEDs in a display are used more regularly than others and become dimmer faster, resulting in a “ghost image” that persists on the screen no matter what you’re watching

Burn-in only occurs when an image stays on the same part of the screen for long periods of time – we’re talking many hundreds of hours. In normal use, it shouldn’t be a concern, but if you don’t want to take the risk, you’re better off with an LCD option

What gaming-specific features should I look out for?

In recent years, we’ve started to see mid-range and premium televisions adding support for a number of exciting “next-gen” gaming features, and they’re well worth knowing about if you want to get the best out of your new console or high-end PC. Some of these are only available if your TV has an HDMI 2.1 port that supports them, which is why those ports are so sought after by gamers.

VRR: Unlike films and TV shows, gaming frame rates fluctuate depending on the amount of processing required by the GPU. That’s where variable refresh rate (VRR) comes in: it allows the TV to adjust its refresh rate to match that of the game’s, thus minimising judder, lag and frame-tearing for smoother, more fluid gameplay. AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync are two well-known forms of VRR

ALLM: TVs supporting auto low-latency mode (ALLM) will automatically switch to a low-latency mode when compatible consoles are connected, helping the TV to deliver the fastest possible response times. Picture quality will take a small hit in low-latency modes because the TV has to dial back its picture processing to speed up response times

4K at 120Hz: The PS5 and Xbox Series X are able to output games at 4K resolution at up to 120Hz. Simply owning a 120Hz TV doesn’t guarantee you can take advantage of this – you’ll need to ensure it has an HDMI 2.1 port that supports 4K at 120Hz otherwise you’ll be limited to 4K at 60Hz.

What is input lag and why is it important?

Input lag is the delay between executing an action (such as pressing a button) and the actual result manifesting itself on the TV screen. In terms of numbers, the higher the input lag, the more sluggish the game will feel. This obviously affects gameplay, especially for fast-paced games such as racing and first-person shooter titles.

Modern smart TVs come with complicated picture-processing algorithms that can increase input lag significantly, with everything from motion enhancement to deinterlacing having some impact. As a result, a lot of TV manufacturers now include a specific Game mode that minimises input lag.

