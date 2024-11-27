With both the LG B4 and Philips OLED759 on offer, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to OLED Black Friday bargains

OLED TVs were once priced out of reach of your average consumer but, as the industry has matured, we’ve started seeing more options catering to a cost-conscious audience.

Thanks to the magic of Black Friday, two appealing 55in models from competing manufacturers are both now available for just £899.

The models in question are the Philips OLED759 and the LG B4. The former received a glowing review from TV expert John Archer earlier this month, with the doyen of home entertainment technology describing it as “a consummate entry-level OLED”.

We’ve not tested the LG B4 but its step-up stablemates, the LG C4 and LG G4, were bestowed with Recommended and Best Buy badges, respectively, and the B4 carries many of the same features.

With both the 55in OLED759 and LG B4 available for best-ever prices this Black Friday, I wanted to lay out the key reasons to buy one over the other if you’re considering picking up an affordable OLED during the year’s biggest sales event.