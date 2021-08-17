Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review: The most affordable Amazon streaming stick is even cheaper this Prime Day

The Fire TV Stick Lite also has Dolby Atmos support, but it’s not quite the same as on other Amazon streamers and only offers passthrough over HDMI. In layman’s terms this means it cannot transcode multichannel audio; if your TV or your receiver cannot decode the audio stream from your chosen streaming service, you may end up only hearing stereo rather than Atmos or, for that matter, any other multichannel audio stream.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite review: Price and competition

At £30, the Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite costs £10 less than the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick (2021). What’s the difference between the two? Frankly, there’s not much in it.

Both can play Full HD content at up to 60fps, offer the same range of apps and streaming platforms and support the same HDR formats. However, the £40 Fire TV Stick’s remote lets you control the TV’s power and volume functions where the Fire TV Stick Lite’s remote doesn’t. They both support Dolby Atmos Audio, but the Fire TV Stick Lite only does so via HDMI passthrough.