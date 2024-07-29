Samsung Q60D (UE55Q60D) review: Feature-packed and great value for money

Tizen OS provides access to all the key streaming services and plenty of smart functionality, while gaming features include Samsung’s Game Bar 3.0 and the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Samsung Q60D review: Price and competition

At the time of writing, the Samsung Q60D is very competitively priced. You can buy the 43in model for £429, the 50in version for £540, the 55in TV reviewed here for £629, the 65in version for £859, the 75in variety for £1,288 and the huge 85in model retails for a £1,599 steal.

If you’re looking for alternatives, there’s the Hisense E7N Pro, which is quite a bit more expensive at £999 but supports current-gen gaming features like 4K/120Hz and VRR, not to mention Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. The Samsung Q60D has the edge in terms of picture quality, smart platform and price, while the Hisense sneaks it when it comes to gaming features and also has Freely integration going for it.

Both Samsung and Hisense struggle when pitted against the TCL C745, which is a serious contender at this end of the market. It not only uses full array local dimming for excellent picture quality, but includes all the features found on the Hisense E7N Pro with the exception of built-in access to UK TV catch-up services such as BBC iPlayer. It’s cheaper than the Q60D at £549 but the latter benefits from Samsung’s superior image processing.

Samsung Q60D review: Design, connections and control

The Samsung Q60D sports a AirSlim design finished in Titan Grey, with a minimal bezel around the screen. The build quality is good for a lower-tier TV, and the Q60D sits on a pair of widely spaced feet that provide solid support and are finished in the same Titan Grey to match the panel.