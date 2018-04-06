Best streaming stick 2024: Our favourite media streamers from Amazon, Google and Roku

We live in an age of on-demand viewing and the best streaming stick will help you access the near-endless supply of great film and TV content available online.

You might already have a smart TV, but the chances are it won’t have absolutely every app necessary to watch all of your favourite shows and movies. That’s where the best media streamers come in and streaming sticks are the most compact of the lot.

There are plenty of great streaming sticks out there, with offerings from the likes of Amazon, Roku, Google and Now all competing for your hard-earned cash. But which is the best streaming stick overall and which one is right for you?

We’ve tested every media streamer worth knowing about and are here to help you make the right choice, whether you’re after a basic budget dongle or a 4K HDR powerhouse. Below, you’ll find an in-depth buying guide arming you with all the information you need to make a smart buying decision along with our pick of the best streaming sticks on the market today.

So, if you’re ready to take a step towards binge-watching heaven, read on.