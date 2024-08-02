LG US95TR review: An excellent soundbar for elevating your TV’s sound

The LG US95TR is the brand’s latest range-topping soundbar and is an immersive 9.1.5-channel system that includes the extra centre height driver first introduced on last year’s LG S95QR.

I’m not sure why LG has added a ‘U’ to the front of the model number but that isn’t the only change, with the soundbar now passing 4K/120Hz, which is great news for gamers. Other new features include support for the brand’s WOWCAST, WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface wireless connectivity. The design has also been revised, with some changes more successful than others.

In most other respects, it’s business as usual, with a beefy subwoofer, decent surround speakers and a powerful 810W of built-in amplification. There’s support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but LG has dropped IMAX Enhanced and one of the HDMI inputs. There’s still no HDR10+ passthrough, although this isn’t a surprise given LG doesn’t support the format on its TVs.