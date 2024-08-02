LG US95TR review: An excellent soundbar for elevating your TV’s sound
LG’s new flagship Atmos soundbar delivers extra gaming features and plenty of WOW factor
Pros
- Powerfully immersive sonic experience
- Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support
- Now passes 4K/120Hz
Cons
- No HDR10+ passthrough
- Only one HDMI input
- Indecipherable front display
The LG US95TR is the brand’s latest range-topping soundbar and is an immersive 9.1.5-channel system that includes the extra centre height driver first introduced on last year’s LG S95QR.
I’m not sure why LG has added a ‘U’ to the front of the model number but that isn’t the only change, with the soundbar now passing 4K/120Hz, which is great news for gamers. Other new features include support for the brand’s WOWCAST, WOW Orchestra and WOW Interface wireless connectivity. The design has also been revised, with some changes more successful than others.
In most other respects, it’s business as usual, with a beefy subwoofer, decent surround speakers and a powerful 810W of built-in amplification. There’s support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, but LG has dropped IMAX Enhanced and one of the HDMI inputs. There’s still no HDR10+ passthrough, although this isn’t a surprise given LG doesn’t support the format on its TVs.
LG US95TR review: What you need to know
The LG US95TR is a 9.1.5-channel immersive audio system comprising a main soundbar, a pair of wireless rear speakers, and a wireless subwoofer. A combination of forward-, upward-, side- and rear-firing drivers create a layered and enveloping dome of sound, while the updated AI Room Calibration Pro and AI Sound Pro features help get the most out of this multichannel system.
The US95TR decodes Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, plus there’s also Hi-Res Audio support, along with HDMI connectivity that passes 4K/120Hz and Dolby Vision.
Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant turn the soundbar into a fully functioning smart assistant, while support for WOW Orchestra allows it to seamlessly integrate with equally capable LG TVs, synching both devices into a single system.
LG US95TR review: Price and competition
The LG US95TR sits at the top of the brand’s soundbar range, and its RRP of £1,700 is commensurate with its status. At the time of writing, however, it was available for a cut-price £1,554 on Amazon.
While that might seem expensive, it’s worth remembering the US95TR delivers a soundstage comparable to that of a separates-based system. If you started to build your own setup based around an AV receiver, speaker package and subwoofer, the total cost would quickly head north of the LG’s price tag.
The most obvious competition is the Samsung HW-Q990D, which can currently be picked up for a very reasonable £1,175. The Q990D might not have a centre height channel, but its extra side drivers produce an incredibly immersive 11.1.4-channel experience. It has a feature set that’s very similar to the US95TR, with Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, plus 4K/120Hz and even HDR10+. All of which makes it the soundbar to beat at the moment.
LG US95TR review: Design and features
At first glance, the LG US95TR looks identical to previous generations, but on closer inspection, you realise the design has been lightly revised, with minimalist styling, metal grilles and a matte black finish.
This new design may be a bit too minimalist when it comes to the front display, which uses three multi-coloured LEDs. So unless you work as a code-breaker at GCHQ, you’ll struggle to figure out what the different combinations mean.
There are front-, side- and upward-firing drivers and some basic controls above the centre height speaker. The soundbar is also slightly bigger and now measures 1250 x 135 x 63mm (WDH), making it better suited to screen sizes of 55in or larger, and it weighs in at 5.65kg.
The wireless subwoofer uses a front-ported design with a side-firing 8in driver, and is styled to match the main unit. It measures 202 x 403 x 407mm (WDH), and weighs in at a hefty 10kg.
The wireless rear speakers each have forward-, side- and upward-firing drivers, and are among the more substantial you’ll see included with a soundbar. They are also designed to match the rest of the system, with each one measuring 159 x 142 x 223mm (WDH) and weighing 4.08kg.
The US95TR supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, and delivers both of these spatial audio formats using a 9.1.5-channel system that’s driven by a total of 810W of amplification. The use of high quality speakers, combined with support for Hi-Res Audio at up to 24bit/96kHz makes this system a good choice for music lovers as well as film fans.
The AI Sound Pro feature analyses the audio, automatically applying processing that optimises the sound for different content, plus there are also a number of sound presets, including Standard, Music, Game, Sport, Cinema, and Bass Blast. In addition, LG includes a Night mode so bingeing or marathon gaming sessions don’t wake the rest of the household, along with Clear Voice Pro for making dialogue more intelligible.
The soundbar is WOWCAST Ready, enabling you to connect wirelessly to a supporting LG TV and also supports WOW Orchestra, which allows the speakers to work in unison with those on a compatible LG TV, creating a larger front soundstage. The latter also includes support for WOW Interface, which provides access to certain controls using the TV’s remote and menus.
LG US95TR review: Connections and control
The LG US95TR houses its connections in a recess at the rear, with an HDMI input and an output that supports eARC. It’s a shame LG has dropped the second HDMI input, but at least it now passes through 4K/120Hz, ALLM, VRR, HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision; HDR10+ passthrough is still omitted.
In terms of other physical connections, there’s an optical digital audio input and a USB-A port. Wireless connectivity includes Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Chromecast and AirPlay 2, plus there’s support for Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect.
Control options include buttons on the top of the soundbar, the TV remote when connected via HDMI-CEC, and your voice thanks to support for Amazon Alexa and Google Home.
The provided remote is styled in fingerprint revealing gloss black to match those of LG’s TVs, and has a simple but intuitive layout with most of the buttons you need to set-up and operate the system. However, there are a few features that can only be accessed using LG’s remote app, which is my preference when it comes to installing and setting up the US95TR. Firstly because the app’s user interface is well-designed, but also because it means you don’t have to deal with the front display.
LG US95TR review: Sound quality
The LG US95TR may seem like a complex 9.1.5-channel system, but installation is surprisingly simple, with the subwoofer and rears automatically connecting with the soundbar, while the excellent remote app enables you to quickly connect to your Wi-Fi and select any set-up options.
As usual, there is one big caveat with a system like this. While everything connects wirelessly, you will still need to plug the soundbar, rears and sub into power sockets. The effectiveness of the upfiring drivers will also largely depend on your ceiling – the flatter and more reflective, the better.
LG’s AI Room Calibration Pro is a very useful tool that analyses the environment and speaker placement, then adjusts for volume differences and time delays to create a balanced and cohesive soundstage. I definitely felt the system sounded tighter and the bass smoother after running this correction algorithm, although there are also manual controls if you want to make tweaks yourself.
Since I had the LG C4 OLED TV in for review at the same time, I was able to test the WOW Orchestra feature, and both the TV and soundbar system synchronised without any issues. The result was a front soundstage that felt even bigger, although I preferred just using the soundbar system because its speakers are much larger and thus more capable.
The WOW Interface also worked well, allowing me to access certain controls from the C4’s menu system, while WOW Cast allowed for a wireless connection to the TV, rather than using HDMI ARC.
The US95TR’s use of high quality speakers throughout its system allow it to produce a clean soundstage that is composed and focused, with excellent detail retrieval. The use of identical drivers, combined with AI Room Calibration Pro also ensures the overall delivery is balanced and cohesive. The sub is well integrated too, creating a bass foundation that never smothers.
All this means that the US95TR is a cracking all rounder that sounds good with music, movies or gaming. The two-channel performance enjoys clarity and excellent stereo imaging, with the sub crossing over seamlessly at lower frequencies. If you want to take advantage of the soundbar’s support for Hi-Res Audio and various music streamers you won’t be disappointed.
Neither will gamers thanks to this system’s precision, clarity and tonal balance, with sound effects completely immersing you as they’re positioned within a three-dimensional sound field. This makes it easier to hear anything creeping up on you while playing Call of Duty, but it also means there’s a realism as sounds pan and steer smoothly with respect to your point of view.
Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F on Netflix delivers one of the most aggressive Dolby Atmos mixes I’ve ever heard, with plenty of objects moving around the soundstage and extensive use of the overhead channels. The scene where Axel and his new partner steal a helicopter is the best example; as they sat in the cockpit I could clearly hear the rotor blades whooshing overhead. How much that centre height channel helps is debatable, but the US95TR certainly creates a realistic bubble of sound that adds discernible layers to the overall sonic delivery.
This sense of envelopment continues as the helicopter flys through the streets, swerving to avoid vehicles and buildings. The extra channels at the front and rear definitely help, with audio effects steered seamlessly around the room. The subwoofer also plays its part by generating deep bass, especially when the helicopter crashes on a golf course. Most importantly, despite the aural chaos of the scene, Axel’s snappy dialogue always remains intelligible and focused on the screen.
Finally, I tested the US95TR’s DTS:X chops with an old classic – Jurassic Park. The T-Rex attack remains as visceral as ever, from the immersive nature of the torrential downpour to the dinosaur’s ear-piercing roar. The famous bass notes that announce the T-Rex’s arrival are terrifyingly deep but also expertly integrated, perfectly timed to the ripples in the glass of water on the dashboard.
LG US95TR review: Verdict
The LG US95TR delivers a fantastically immersive spatial audio experience. I’m not completely sold on the extra centre height channel, but there’s no denying the layered 9.1.5-channel system will immediately and literally elevate the sonic capabilities of your TV. The substantial rear speakers, hefty subwoofer and capable amplification all combine to deliver the kind of cohesion, power and envelopment more commonly associated with a separates-based system.
Film fans will be delighted with the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X processing, and music lovers are catered for as well thanks to quality speakers and Hi-Res Audio support,. There’s also an excellent set of features, and the addition of 4K/120Hz passthrough is good news for gamers. Only the confusing front display, lack of HDR10+ passthrough, and loss of an HDMI input disappoint.
However, as good as the LG US95TR is, it faces stiff competition from arch-rival Samsung’s equally impressive and more competitively priced HW-Q990D.