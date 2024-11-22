This Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Black Friday deal is unbeatable

The main reason to go for the 4K Max over the other models is performance. The 4K Max uses the most powerful processor of any Fire TV Stick (a four-core, 2GHz MediaTek MT8696T CPU) and offers faster app loading times and speedier menu navigation as a result. It also has twice the storage of the Fire TV Stick 4K at 16GB.

As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max supports resolutions up to 3,840 x 2,160 along with the Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG HDR formats. In his review of the stick, Stuart Andrews described picture quality as “exemplary” while streaming content on Amazon Prime Video in Ultra High Definition (UHD).

Other welcome extras include support for Dolby Atmos audio and Wi-Fi 6E; the step-down Fire TV Stick 4K only supports Wi-Fi 6. That’s only going to be useful if you own a compatible router but it’s a big selling point for those that do. You’re also getting access to Amazon Alexa voice controls and Amazon’s new “Ambient Experience”. This allows you to play background music and display curated photography or art on your TV when not watching video content on it.