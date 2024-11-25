I’m a TV expert and this Samsung S95D offer is the best Black Friday TV deal I’ve seen so far

Our team of TV experts has tested many fantastic televisions this year, and there’s not much to choose between the top performers at the premium end of the market as Black Friday approaches.

However, there is one TV that edges ahead of the rest when it comes to balancing performance and price: the Samsung S95D OLED.

A five-star Best Buy award winner and leading contender for our TV of the Year gong, the 55in Samsung S95D has been discounted to just £1,489 on Amazon for Black Friday. That’s the lowest price it’s ever been, a whopping £1,000 cheaper than it cost at launch, and £195 cheaper than its average price on Amazon over the past three months.

