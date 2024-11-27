Samsung Q80D review: All things bright and beautiful

In truth, though, the 3.2 and 3.6 average error values measured on colour gamut and multipoint greyscale tests are probably still close enough not to register as looking ‘out’ to all but the best-trained eye – especially as the colour point checker and saturation sweep tests all get within the sub-three error target.

I saw nothing out of place with the Q80D’s Filmmaker Mode pictures. On the contrary, the core qualities of the panel when it comes to such fundamentals as contrast, brightness and colour control ensure that the Filmmaker mode’s pictures look beautifully balanced, nuanced and subtle. There’s no succumbing to the sort of black-level problems or drab-looking colours that lesser screens can suffer from in the same mode.

Personally, though, while the Q80D handles Filmmaker Mode exceptionally well, I’d recommend that fans of relatively accurate pictures go for the TV’s Movie preset instead. This injects a bit more of the brightness, contrast and colour vibrancy the Q80D is capable of into proceedings, while only marginally increasing the average Delta E 2000 errors. The Movie mode actually scores better than the Filmmaker Mode on the saturation sweep test.

The Standard preset, meanwhile, is the option to go to if you want to enjoy a much more contrast-rich, heavily saturated and sharpness-enhanced image. And while it might not hit accurate measurements, it’s so well done by Samsung, making such strong use of the TV’s innate panel qualities, that the picture still looks balanced and believable. It’s also more eye-catching, as well as being much easier to watch in a bright room.

The Q80D’s startlingly powerful picture processor for such an affordable TV also does a brilliant job of upscaling HD content to the screen’s native 4K resolution.

The only major flaw with the Samsung Q80D’s SDR pictures is that the default motion processing options in its Movie and Standard presets cause the image to look too smooth and processed. So either turn the processing off or choose a Custom setting and turn the blur and judder removal elements down to around level three or four.