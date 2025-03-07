LG G5 OLED (OLED65G5) review: Oh what a lovely TV war

LG G5 OLED review: Price and competition

The OLED G5 sits towards the top of LG’s 2025 range and is priced accordingly. The 65in I’m reviewing here costs £3,299, with the new 48in screen size costing £1,799, the 55in priced at £2,399 and the 77in, 83in and 97in options costing £4,499, £6,999 and £24,999, respectively.

The arch rival of the OLED G5 will be Samsung’s S95F Quantum Dot OLED, which also launches this month and promises exceptional brightness and colour range.

Focusing on models available at the time of writing, the 2024 Samsung S95D can be picked up for relatively aggressive prices, including £1,999 for the 65in model. Panasonic’s Z95A OLED meanwhile, uses a combination of last year’s Micro Lens Array OLED panels, proprietary heat sinking, a potent multi-channel Dolby Atmos sound system and Hollywood picture tuning to offer a premium alternative that can currently be had for £2,699.

If you’re quick, you can still pick up last year’s LG G4 for discounted prices, except for the 97in model. The 65in option is available for under £2,000, with the other sizes priced as follows: £1,399 (55in), £2,799 (77in) and £5,199 (83in).

Bear in mind that none of these 2024 TVs benefit from the new brightness-boosting Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel technology.