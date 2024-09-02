Hisense U7N (65U7NQTUK) review: A bright mid-tier model with plenty of features

The Hisense U7N is the Chinese brand’s latest mid-range TV and uses a Mini LED backlight and a panel bolstered by quantum dot technology.

It supports a full house of HDR formats, includes a 2.1-channel sound system with Dolby Atmos decoding and DTS Virtual:X processing, and its pair of HDMI 2.1 ports support frame rates of up to 144Hz. Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA U smart platform provides access to a comprehensive selection of streaming apps and there’s support for Freely, too.

That’s an impressive set of features for a mid-range 4K TV but the U7N finds itself sandwiched between the impressive E7N Pro and the excellent U8N, which I recently awarded a five-star rating. That puts this solid performer in a slightly tricky spot.