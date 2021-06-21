When is Prime Day 2024? The Amazon deals will be coming in July and Expert Reviews is the best place to find them

What is Prime Day?

Originally running for 24 hours in nine countries, Amazon Prime Day has since expanded to a two-day event spanning 20 countries across the globe. Deals go live at midnight, with popular products very likely to sell out well before the 48-hour period is up. Essentially, it’s like the mad rush of a superstore on Black Friday, but from the comfort of your own home.

For the event, Amazon has sales and reductions on a fleet of top brands, with prices on products from the likes of Shark, Samsung, Tefal, Google, Nespresso, Oral-B, Xiaomi, Lego, Hasbro and many more to be slashed. Naturally, there will also be massive discounts on Amazon’s own kit, including its Echo smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, TVs and tablets.

How long will Prime Day 2024 last?

As strange as it sounds, Prime Day no longer lasts for just one day. The past three years have all seen Prime Day running for a total of 48 hours and 2024 is sure to follow suit.

While this 48-hour time constraint does make it difficult to snag all the deals you want – as you still need to eat and sleep, giving other deal hunters a chance to get that coveted item before you – our deals coverage throughout the whole website will give you the leg up you need to get all the discounted items you desire.

Prime Day 2024: Read next

