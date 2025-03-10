Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED review: Amazon turns to the bright side

There are a couple of things that slightly spoil the SDR mood, though. Namely the rather soft-looking motion, and some peculiar colour inconsistency that finds tones floating from scene to scene and even shot to shot, no matter what picture preset you’re using.

The motion blur doesn’t seem to be fixable by any of the picture settings Amazon has provided, with every setting looking either a bit soft or overly processed. And while you make the colour inconsistency substantially worse if you leave the Adaptive Colour setting in the Intelligent Picture settings menu on, nothing I tried solved the issue.

These issues don’t stop the Omni Mini LED from still being a good SDR performer for its money – but they do mean it’s not quite a great one.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini LED review: HDR picture quality

Watching HDR quite literally gives this TV a chance to shine. My Calman Ultimate tests reveal that the TV can hit brightness peaks beyond 1,100cd/m² – a seriously high figure for a range that starts at £750.

This allows HDR to enjoy a big lift in overall intensity compared with the TV’s already punchy SDR presentation. The benefits are felt for both small, bright highlights and scenes where HDR brightness floods the whole frame.

The quantum dot colour system laps up the extra brightness available to it in HDR mode, too. The screen covers more than 95% of the DCI-P3 colour spectrum typically used for HDR mastering and pumps out some quite fierce saturations in most of the TV’s presets. Much of the time these saturations are balanced and nuanced enough to still feel credible and immersive despite the high levels of potency the TV is pumping into them.