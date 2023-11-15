Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) review: Catch it with a discount this Prime Day

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd gen) is one of the fastest and most powerful streaming sticks around and perfectly equipped to navigate the ever-changing landscape of 4K streaming.

Things move fast in the world of 4K streaming and even modern smart TVs and streaming sticks sometimes struggle to keep up. Apps get updated, new wireless standards come in to improve connection speeds, and processors that once handled streaming duties with ease make loading programmes or switching apps look like hard work.

But the Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2nd Gen) has no such troubles. It not only delivers a speed boost over the 2021 model but also Wi-Fi 6E support and a handful of new features that improve the whole experience. In minutes, it can drag your smart TV out of the slow and laggy doldrums, straight into the present day.