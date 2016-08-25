Best TV 2024: The brightest, most accurate and smartest options as tested by our experts
Not sure which TV is right for you? We’ve tested all of the top sets to help you pick the best TV for any budget and any room
Watching movies, sports or playing the latest games on one of the best TVs will make it feel like you’re right in the heart of the action. But with numerous manufacturers producing televisions at a wide range of price points, selecting the best TV for your needs isn’t a straightforward task.
That’s where we come in. Our experts have tested and reviewed TVs from all of the big brands – and some of the less influential players, too – so we’re in a great position to provide you with informed, impartial buying advice.
We’ve compiled a list of the best TVs we’ve tested over the past two years and below you’ll find short reviews of each of them, along with links to our full reviews, which provide in-depth analysis of their specifications and performance.
If you’re not sure what you’re looking for and want to learn more about TVs, our buying guide at the bottom of this page will tackle the key considerations when purchasing a new television.
Best TV: At a glance
|Best budget TV
|TCL RC630K (~£249)
|Check price at Currys
|Best TV for gaming
|LG C3 (~£762)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best QD-OLED TV
|Samsung S95D (~£2,050)
|Check price at Amazon
|Best for audio quality
|Panasonic MZ2000 (~£2000)
|Check price at Hughes
How our experts test TVs
All of the televisions listed below have undergone rigorous testing using an X-Rite colorimeter and Portrait Displays’ Calman colour calibration software.
- We test numerous aspects of SDR and HDR performance, including peak brightness, colour gamut coverage, and colour and greyscale accuracy.
- We also watch a huge amount of content on the TVs we review. This content ranges from shows on terrestrial channels to films on streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video – if we find issues, we tell you about them.
- Gaming functionality is tested with a TV hooked up to a next-gen console, either the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X.
- A TV’s audio reproduction is assessed with a wide variety of movies and music. We also take the time to watch varied content on the TV during the testing period and try out all the major supported audio formats.
Using the above methodology to test TVs, we can provide data-led reviews focussing on important performance indicators. The data we collect is used to compare different models objectively, meaning we don’t rely on subjective judgements to determine the quality of any given television.
After our list of recommended products below, you’ll find graphs demonstrating how they compare across three key metrics: peak brightness, colour accuracy and DCI-P3 coverage.
The best TVs to buy in 2024
1. TCL RC630K Series: Best cheap 4K TV
Price when reviewed: From £249 (43in) | Check price at Currys
- Great for… affordability, Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, excellent Roku OS
- Not so great for… bright rooms, gaming
Two things set this budget TCL TV apart from the competition: its QLED (quantum dot LED) panel and its Roku TV operating system. Let’s start with that panel first. Quantum dot technology has been around for a number of years now but has historically only been found on mid-range models. TCL is the first manufacturer to bring it to a set starting at under £300 and the impact on picture quality is significant. The RC630K covers over 95% of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, elevating its HDR performance above similarly priced sets that lack quantum dots, while support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ further boosts its HDR credentials.
No matter what content you’re watching, the RC630K will support the HDR format it’s mastered in, and boy, do you have a lot of choice when it comes to content. Roku’s TV operating system offers one of the largest ranges of apps and streaming platforms around and is wonderfully easy to navigate. All of the most popular services are available – Netflix, BT Sport and Disney Plus to name but three – and the Roku OS homepage can be customised to ensure your favourites are just a couple of clicks away.
As the RC630K’s panel is limited to a refresh rate of 60Hz it falls short in the next-gen gaming department but that, and the limited brightness just about every cheap TV is hamstrung by, are the only drawbacks to an otherwise exceptional budget television.
Read our full TCL RC630K review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 43in, 50in, 55in (tested) and 65in; Display type: VA-type LCD LED direct-lit; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 3 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: Roku TV
2. LG C3: Best TV for gaming
Price when reviewed: From £762 (42in) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… gamers, image quality
- Not so great for… audiophiles
LG’s C-Series OLEDs offer superb picture quality combined with all of the next-generation gaming features you could ask for. The 2023 model isn’t a huge step up from the C2 but houses an updated processor, runs a new version of the South Korean manufacturer’s excellent webOS and delivers slightly better picture quality overall than its predecessor.
Its four full-fat HDMI 2.1 ports all support 4K@120Hz, Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate (Nvidia G-Sync and AMD Freesync), input lag is extremely low and LG’s Game Optimiser remains a great way of getting the best experience from your next-gen console or PC. The 42in screen size is a particularly good choice for those looking for premium performance from a TV that can effectively double up as a gaming monitor.
The LG C3 is a top performer across the board but its huge range of gaming features makes it our top pick for those after a TV to get the most out of their PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X or gaming PC.
Read our full LG C3 review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 42in (tested), 48in, 50in, 55in, 65in, 77in and 83in; Display type: OLED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1; Operating system: webOS 23
3. Samsung S95D: Best OLED TV
Price when reviewed: From £2,199 (55in) | Check price at Samsung
- Great for… brightness, gaming support, immersive audio
- Not so great for… Dolby Vision and Google Assistant
The Samsung S95C was our favourite TV of 2023 and the Samusng S95D is even better thanks to a brighter panel, more accurate colours, an upgraded processor and an effective light-rejecting screen filter.
In our tests, we recorded peak brightness on the 65in model at 1,700cd/m2 on a 10% window and 362cd/m2 on a full-field pattern – staggering figures for an OLED. It also covers a whopping 89% of the BT.2020 colour gamut, meaning it can do justice to the wider range of colours used in HDR content.
Sound quality is awesome, too. We were consistently impressed by the immersive 4.2.2-channel setup when watching films with Atmos soundtracks and Object Tracking Sound+ reproduced positional audio cues convincingly. The Samsung S95D is an equally good choice for gamers; it has four HDMI 2.1 ports, low input lag and an integrated Game Hub and Game Bar, which make finding and customisation content a breeze.
Dolby Vision, Google Assistant and Freeview Play are all absent, but these aren’t deal breakers when the S95D gets so much else right.
Read our full Samsung S95D review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 55in, 65in (tested), and 77in; Display type: QD OLED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1; Operating system: Tizen OS
4. TCL C845: The best TV under £1,000
Price when reviewed: From £599 (55in) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… value for money, HDR performance, 144Hz support
- Not so great for… lacks Freeview Play and UK catch-up apps, colour-accuracy
TCL has gradually been strengthening its foothold in the global TV market and the C845 represents the first chance UK consumers have to experience its top-tier Mini LED models. It’s priced extremely aggressively but doesn’t skimp on features and still delivers impressive picture performance.
It’s not as colour-accurate as we’d like out of the box, but calibration controls allow you to rectify this quickly. And where HDR images are concerned, the C845 excels, thanks to searing brightness and near-complete coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The inclusion of a 2.1-channel Onkyo audio system enables it to deliver surprisingly good sound quality, while a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports and the panel’s 120Hz refresh rate mean next-gen gamers have little to complain about.
All things considered, the TCL C845 sets a new benchmark for what can achieved at its price point and is our pick of the TVs available for under a grand.
Read our full TCL C845 review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 55in (tested), 65in, and 65in; Display type: VA-type Quantum Dot LCD with Mini LED backlight; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced; HDMI inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: Google TV 11.0
5. Philips OLED808: Best Ambilight TV
Price when reviewed: From £949 (48in) | Check price at Argos
- Great for… SDR and HDR performance, unique and immersive Ambilight
- Not so great for… only has two HDMI 2.1 inputs
Ambilight technology is the unique selling point of many Philips TVs and the OLED808 implements it very nicely along three sides of its screen. The LEDs built into the rear of the panel can be set to match the colours produced on-screen to enhance immersion or set to a neutral white to improve the perceived contrast and make viewing in dark conditions easier on the eyes.
But the OLED808 has more up its sleeve than just Ambilight. Cutting-edge image processing and a reasonably bright panel combined to deliver impactful HDR images that are accurate, rich with detail and possess plenty of pop. Gaming performance is impressive, with two of the OLE808’s four HDMI ports supporting the full roster of next-gen gaming features, while sound quality is excellent given the inherent limitations of an in-built 2.1-channel system.
That range of functionality is complemented by a competitive price, making the Philips OLED808 well worth considering if you’re in the market for an OLED and our top pick for those in search of an Ambilight television.
Read our full Philips OLED808 review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 42in, 48in, 55in (tested) and 65in; Display type: OLED (EX); Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision IQ; HDMI inputs: 2 x HDMI 2.1, 2 x HDMI 2.0; Operating system: Google TV
6. Panasonic MZ2000: Best TV for sound quality
Price when reviewed: From £2,000 (55in) | Check price at Hughes
- Great for… sensational audio, supremely accurate images
- Not so great for… limited HDMI 2.1 inputs
The MZ2000 is a flagship OLED that gets just about everything right and delivers some of the most accurate pictures we’ve seen from a consumer television. In Filmmaker Mode, it’s able to reproduce greyscale and colours with exceptional accuracy and the MLA OLED panel can hit brightness levels to do justice to every type of content.
Few TVs can match it for picture performance but even fewer can compete with its immersive audio system. The 150W 360o Soundscape Pro setup includes forward-, side- and up-firing speakers and the result is audio that has ample width and height and can compete with discrete soundbars where bass reproduction is concerned.
Support for key next-gen gaming features, every HDR format and a wide range of streaming services via the latest iteration of Panasonic’s my Home Screen Screen smart platform round out a truly impressive range-topper that’s one of the very best TVs you can buy.
Read our full Panasonic MZ2000 review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 55in (tested) 65in and 77in; Display type: OLED (MLA); Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1; Operating system: my Home Screen (8.0)
7. Samsung QN95D: Best 4K Mini LED TV
Price when reviewed: From £2,099 (55in) | Check price at Samsung
- Great for… Searing peak brightness, excellent image accuracy, first-rate gaming support
- Not so great for… Dolby Vision and Google Assistant aren’t supported, lacks Freeview Play
If you’ve decided against an OLED TV but you still need excellent picture and audio quality, state-of-the-art gaming features and customisation options, look no further than the Samsung QN95D.
It’s incredibly accurate in Filmmaker mode – we measured Delta E values below 3 for greyscale and colours, meaning there’s no perceptible difference between how images are supposed to look and how you see them on-screen. The QN95D also hit extremely high peak brightness, with the 65in model reaching 2,250cd/m2 on a 10% window and 757cd/m2 on a full-field pattern. This enabled it to draw out a huge amount of detail and Samsung’s local dimming worked brilliantly, reproducing scenes vividly yet naturally.
The 4.2.2-channel audio system is highly immersive, while all four HDMI 2.1 ports support key current-gen gaming features like 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM. The only chink in its armour is the lack of Dolby Vision support but with picture quality this good, you’re not missing out on much.
Read our full Samsung QN95D review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 55in, 65in (tested), 75in and 85in; Display type: Neo QLED LCD; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1; Operating system: Tizen OS
8. LG G3 OLED evo: Best TV for wall mounting
Price when reviewed: £1,299 (55in) | Check price at Amazon
- Great for… very bright for an OLED, first-rate gaming provision
- Not so great for… underwhelming sound quality, no stand included
There are plenty of TVs designed primarily for wall mounting, but the LG G3 is the best and brightest of them all. In fact, it’s one of the brightest OLEDs we’ve ever tested, thanks in no small part to its use of Micro Lens Array technology. This uses the light refraction of tiny lenses to help boost brightness and is found on three of the four screen size options of the G3; only the 83in misses out.
Brightness aside, the G3 delivers crisp, accurate and vivid pictures across both SDR and HDR content and a wonderful gaming experience courtesy of LG’s Game Optimizer Mode and four HDMI 2.1 ports, all of which support 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM. The webOS operating system is another great strength of LG TVs and is as easy to use as ever on the G3. The selection of streaming services is enormous, navigation using the Magic Remote is intuitive and the home screen is less cluttered than it was on webOS 22.
Sound quality is a little disappointing given that this is LG’s flagship 4K TV, and you’ll have to pay extra for a stand if you don’t want to wall mount it as there’s not one included, but otherwise, this mighty MLA-powered is hard to fault and one of the best televisions we’ve seen years.
Read our full LG G3 review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 55in, 65in (tested), 75in and 83in; Display type: OLED; Resolution: 4K/UHD (3,840 x 2,160); HDR formats: HDR10, Dolby Vision IQ, HLG; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1; Operating system: webOS 23
9. Samsung QN900D: Best 8K TV
Price when reviewed: From £4,499 (65in) | Check price at Samsung
- Great for… HDR performance, futureproofing, gamers
- Not so great for… lacks Dolby Vision, high price
Given the current shortage of native 8K content, we recommend buying a 4K TV rather than forking out a small fortune for one with a 7,680 x 4,320 resolution. However, the QN900D is the 8K TV to buy if you want to futureproof yourself.
We measured full-field brightness at 586cd/m2 and this, alongside accurate greyscale and colour reproduction and almost 2,000 independently dimmable zones, allows it to produce phenomenal pictures. No matter the resolution of the content you’re watching, the QN900D upscales it to deliver visuals that are crisp, vivid and bursting with detail. Audio quality is equally impressive thanks to a 6.2.4-channel speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos and benefits from numerous AI enhancements.
Gaming support is also top-notch. The four HDMI 2.1 ports unlock every current-gen gaming feature available, while Samsung’s Game Hub and Game Bar lets you access cloud gaming and customise your experience to a pleasing degree. Despite being prohibitively expensive and lacking Dolby Vision support, the QN900D is our pick of the 8K bunch.
Read our full Samsung QN900D review
Key specs – Screen sizes: 65in, 75in (tested), and 85in; Display type: Neo QLED LCD; Resolution: 8K/UHD (7,680 × 4,320); HDR formats: HDR10, HLG, HDR10+; HDMI inputs: 4 x HDMI 2.1; Operating system: Tizen OS
Best TV 2024: How our recommended models compare
As mentioned in the “How our experts test TVs” section of this article, we take detailed data measurements of every television we review. These measurements are included in our standalone reviews and you’ll find figures mentioned in the mini-reviews on this page, too.
To enable you to see how the options we’re currently recommending match up against each other, we’ve put together visual representations of their results in three of the most important areas of performance. We’ll be adding graphs covering different areas going forward to help you make the most informed purchase decision possible.
How to choose the best TV for you
What TV resolution do I need?
High-definition TVs currently fall into three categories: Full HD, 4K and 8K. Unless you’re buying a very small or huge (75in or larger) model, a 4K TV is the best choice.
- Full HD/FHD, otherwise known as 1080p, has 1,920 x 1,080 pixels on the screen. These days, only the cheapest (and often the smallest) TVs use an FHD/1080p resolution.
- Ultra HD/UHD, more commonly referred to as 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels). This is the sweet spot for 99% of consumers, and most TVs are 4K these days.
- 8K (7,680 x 4,320 pixels) is gaining traction in the consumer market, but it’s expensive, and overkill for most users as all mainstream movie and TV content is still in 4K.
What size TV should I buy?
The size of the TV you buy should be dictated not only by the size of your room but also by how far away you intend to sit from it.
- To get the full benefit from a 4K HDR set, you need to sit close enough for your eyes to appreciate the increased picture clarity that 4K brings over Full HD. Buying a 4K TV that’s too small for your room may mean that it won’t look much better than your old Full HD TV.
- Why? Our eyes can only differentiate between lines and dots up to a fixed distance. Think of it like a pointillism painting – from far enough away, you can no longer make out the individual dots on a Georges Seurat landscape.
- Our TV sizing guide can help you find the perfect size of TV for your room.
How can I watch 4K content?
There are plenty of ways to watch 4K TV and movies these days. You can buy a subscription to a streaming service, such as Netflix or Disney+; buy digital content via stores such as Amazon Prime Video or Apple’s iTunes Store; or purchase 4K Blu-ray discs to play in a compatible 4K Blu-ray player.
- You may need to purchase a premium subscription to get access to 4K content as most standard subscriptions will only provide Full HD streaming.
- Even if you do pay for 4K streaming, not every film or programme is available in 4K on these streaming services. If you want to watch in 4K HDR and have Dolby Atmos sound, you may need to buy the movie separately from stores such as Apple’s iTunes Store.
- Most popular TV series and movies also get a 4K Blu-ray disc release and these normally provide the best video and audio quality, but bear in mind that you’ll need a dedicated Blu-ray 4K player – older Blu-ray players will not support the 4K discs.
How fast does my internet connection need to be for 4K?
If you want to stream 4K content via the internet, you will need a fast broadband internet connection. Around 30 to 40 Mbits/sec is probably a safe minimum, but you’ll need a faster connection if other people in the house will be streaming concurrently or using the connection for gaming.
- Major streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+ can deliver 4K video at a maximum bit rate of up to around 20 Mbits/sec, but not all programmes will be streamed at that quality, so some may use significantly less bandwidth. For reference, 1080p Netflix content is currently delivered at a maximum of 5.8Mbits/sec.
- Apple TV+ tends to exhibit the highest streaming bitrates, pushing up to around 30 Mbits/sec. Theoretically, this should result in better image quality. Although it is worth noting that the Apple TV+ apps built into TVs tend to stream at a lower bitrate than Apple’s dedicated Apple TV 4K boxes.
Are some TVs better for gaming?
Yes. If you want to see the latest AAA console and PC games in all their 4K HDR high framerate glory, you need a TV which supports key gaming features, such as:
- Multiple HDMI 2.1 ports
- ALLM (Auto Low-Latency Mode) support
- VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) support
- A 120Hz panel
If gaming is one of your top priorities, read our guide on how to choose the best TV for gaming.
What else do I need to know before I buy a TV?
What’s the difference between LCD and OLED TVs?
Flat-screen TVs use two main types of panel technology: LCD and OLED. LCD used to be split into two further categories: those with LED backlights and those with cold cathode fluorescent lamp (CCFL) backlights. However, almost all LCD TVs now use LED backlights, which are less power-hungry and tend to produce a more vibrant, brighter picture.
With LED TVs, manufacturers improve the contrast ratio of their displays by using a dynamic backlight that dims the screen when displaying dark scenes. This produces a darker picture with more pronounced blacks, but a side effect is that highlights and details are lost. In other words, you can have bright whites and dark blacks, but not both together.
LED TVs can be further separated into two categories: those that are edge-lit and those that are backlit.
- Edge-lit models have LEDs at the edge of the screen. These can cause obvious glow around the screen edges, and inferior contrast levels.
- Backlit sets have an array of LEDs spread behind the entire panel (if these are indepentently controllable, that’s a feature known as local dimming). Local dimming is preferable as it allows the TV to control picture brightness with greater accuracy.
OLED TVs work differently. Despite sharing a similar name, OLED (or organic light-emitting diode) panels use an organic material that emits light when an electric current is passed through it. This means each pixel can generate its own light source, meaning it doesn’t need to use a bulky backlight to illuminate the screen.
This has several advantages:
- It creates truly deep blacks
- They’re even more energy-efficient than LED TVs
- They have superior viewing angles. Even when sitting at almost 90 degrees, there’s rarely any visible colour shift.
- OLED panels are thinner, lighter and more flexible than LCD displays, so they can be bent and curved more easily.
What kind of apps do smart TVs have?
Most new TVs are equipped for wireless (or wired) networking, so you can connect them to the internet and your home network. This lets you stream multimedia content from your home computer and access online smart TV portals.
Some TVs have excellent smart hubs that let you access catch-up services such as Netflix, Disney+, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4, Amazon Prime Video, Now, social networking tools and on-demand movies, while others only offer iPlayer, Netflix and YouTube video streaming.
Most TVs can also play videos, music and photos directly from a memory card, portable hard disk or USB flash drive. Our reviews tell you what each TV can do, and how well it works.
What’s the difference between Freeview Play, Freeview HD and Freesat HD?
Every new TV receives Freeview, but the majority now include Freeview HD tuners, too. This is the easiest way to watch HD broadcasts because you can use your existing digital aerial without having to buy any additional equipment.
Freesat HD is a non-subscription alternative to Freeview HD that’s transmitted by satellites rather than broadcasting towers. If you live in an area with poor broadcast reception and don’t want to pay for Sky TV, this is the best way to get television into your home. You can use an existing Sky satellite dish or pay to have one installed. You will also need to run a coaxial cable from the satellite to your television if no access point is available nearby.
Freesat offers the same free-to-air HD channels as Freeview, with the addition of NHK World, but some minor standard definition channels differ between each platform. Also bear in mind that certain TVs have dual tuners for both Freeview and Freesat installations. Be wary of TVs that just have a DVB-S2 satellite tuner. Technically, these can be manually tuned to receive Freesat channels, but you won’t get the EPG, so they’re practically useless in this country.
If you want to find out more about free-to-air TV, check out our article here: Freeview vs Freesat vs YouView.
Aside from clearer images, another benefit of digital TV is the electronic programme guide (EPG), which can show you what’s on now or later at a glance. All TVs display “now” and “next” information in a small pop-up window, but most models also have a more in-depth fullscreen mode that shows seven or more days of scheduling.
What ports and connections do I need?
You’re almost definitely going to have at least one other device you want to connect to your TV, so it’s important to choose a model with an appropriate number of inputs.
HDMI is the connection of choice for virtually all modern devices, including games consoles, Blu-ray players and digital set-top boxes.
We suggest a minimum of four HDMI inputs, which should cover all the basics and still leave a spare port in case you want to connect a camcorder or digital camera.
Look out for an HDMI input with an Audio Return Channel (ARC). This lets you send sound from the TV back down the HDMI cable to a connected amp, so you can get better sound for TV programmes without introducing more cabling.
For future-proofing, HDMI 2.1 is preferable if you’re after the latest gaming features. The reason for this is simple: HDMI 1.4 only supports frame rates up to 30fps. HDMI 2 adds support for frame rates up to 60fps and also greatly increases the maximum audio throughput. The advent of HDMI 2.1 means that TVs housing those ports can deliver 4K resolution at a refresh rate of 120Hz.
SCART sockets have almost been completely replaced in favour of HDMI, but older devices, such as some games consoles and VCRs, still need them. You’re unlikely to find an S-Video port on a modern TV, so you may have to connect some older devices through the composite or component interface and put up with the inferior image quality.
USB ports are fairly common on modern TVs. If you have a spare external flash drive, these can be used to record programmes, eliminating the need for a dedicated set-top box. You will need to format it for your particular TV, though. Alternatively, you can use them to play your own media files from your PC. Some TVs support a wider range of file formats than others, but our reviews tell you which formats each TV supports. If you want to browse the web, USB ports are also useful for connecting a keyboard and mouse.
Should I worry about the length of the warranty?
If you’re spending a decent chunk of your hard-earned money on a new television, you want the longest warranty possible. This will ensure that you will be covered in the event of anything going wrong with the set.
Most retailers typically offer at least a one-year warranty, which tends to fall in line with the warranty offered by manufacturers.
John Lewis is a little different, however, and provides a five-year guarantee on all of the TVs it sells.
That’s a pretty compelling reason to buy your next TV from John Lewis and as such, we’ve included links to products on the John Lewis website where possible. If the TV is available cheaper elsewhere, we’ve also linked to the retailer with the best price.