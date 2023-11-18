Echo Show 8 hits RECORD LOW price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

The bright, clear HD display looks great from any angle and allows you to view photos, follow recipes or just kick back and watch your favourite TV programme while you’re taking a break.

The sound quality of the Echo Show 8 isn’t to be sniffed at either. It’s capable of filling a room with clear and robust audio, which makes it suitable for enjoying music, podcasts, or audiobooks, and it delivers clear audio during video calls.

If you want a smart assistant that’s a little more versatile than most, the Echo Show 8 ekes the absolute most from Alexa’s talents – and the added HD touchscreen isn’t just a gimmick: it genuinely takes Amazon’s smart assistant to new heights.