Expert Reviews

To help us provide you with free impartial advice, we may earn a commission if you buy through links on our site. Learn more

Echo Show 8 hits RECORD LOW price in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

Deals
Amazon Echo Show 8 deal header

Always coveted a smart display? Well, the five-star Echo Show 8 is only £60 in this pre-Black Friday bargain

The Black Friday deals are steadily rolling out, and now Amazon is getting in on the act with its Recommended award-winning Amazon Echo Show 8 smart display. With a deal price of just £60, the Echo Show 8 is down to its lowest price to date.

View deal at Amazon

In our in-depth Echo Show 8 review, it earned a perfect five-star review and a Recommended award for its combination of talents. It takes Amazon’s smart speaker expertise and adds an 8in HD touchscreen and a 13MP webcam for voice calling alongside the full suite of Alexa features. Users can ask Alexa to show the news, play music, set alarms, display the weather and control smart home devices. It’s a superbly versatile smart device.

See Related
The BEST Black Friday deals 2023 LIVE: Incredible discounts from Ninja, Dyson, Asus and more
Best Amazon Echo 2024

The bright, clear HD display looks great from any angle and allows you to view photos, follow recipes or just kick back and watch your favourite TV programme while you’re taking a break.

The sound quality of the Echo Show 8 isn’t to be sniffed at either. It’s capable of filling a room with clear and robust audio, which makes it suitable for enjoying music, podcasts, or audiobooks, and it delivers clear audio during video calls.

If you want a smart assistant that’s a little more versatile than most, the Echo Show 8 ekes the absolute most from Alexa’s talents – and the added HD touchscreen isn’t just a gimmick: it genuinely takes Amazon’s smart assistant to new heights.

View deal at Amazon

We loved the Echo Show 8 at its normal £120 retail price, but at £60 this Black Friday deal is a bargain for such a multitalented device. This is a smart deal on a very smart display.

Read more

Deals | Black Friday
Echo Pop: Now £20 ahead of Amazon's spring sale
Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) review: Better but pricier
Amazon Echo Show 8 review - lead Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023): Better than ever
The Amazon Echo Dot is far cheaper for Prime Day
The Amazon Echo Show 8 is cheaper than ever for Prime Day
amazon echo spot 2024 review time shown Amazon Echo Spot 2024 review: Back from the dead
Amazon Echo Spot on a table between a plant and a picture frame Amazon unveils the new Echo Spot just in time for Prime Day
The Sonos Roam 2 in grey being held in two hands in a domestic setting Sonos Roam 2 vs Sonos Roam: Hold your horses
Which Amazon Echo smart speaker should I buy?