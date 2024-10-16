How do mattresses affect sleep?

When we review mattresses here at Expert Reviews, one of the key things we look at is how well they allow us to sleep. The best mattresses keep us cool and comfortable enough to sleep soundly, and will even absorb the movements of a restless partner.

That said, how a mattress affects your sleep will differ from person to person. For example, a firm mattress can help or hinder, depending on things like the position you sleep in. So, the key to a good night’s sleep is to find the right mattress for you and your sleep style.

We’ve tested more than 40 mattresses by sleeping on them and, in this article, we share our expert insights into how different mattress types can affect the quality of your sleep. We’ll also get the latest word from sleep specialists on why your mattress choice can dramatically boost your chances of getting a full night’s rest.