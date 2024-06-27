Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid mattress review: Eve’s two-sided mattress is its best yet

One of our favourite hybrid mattresses, the Eve Premium Hybrid, is no more – sort of. It’s been redesigned and relaunched as the Eve Wunderflip Premium Hybrid, with two different firmness levels that you can switch between by flipping the mattress.

All six mattresses in Eve’s range are now Wunderflip mattresses, featuring a firmer side and a softer side. That’s a great idea, but it confused me. Bed-in-a-box mattresses like these are carefully constructed from layers, top to bottom, so they’re not designed to be turned like conventional sprung mattresses. I wasn’t sure how, if at all, Eve’s “adaptive comfort” flip idea would work.

To find out, I spent six weeks sleeping on a Wunderflip Premium Hybrid, switching between the softer side and firmer side once a week. I didn’t notice a huge difference at first, but as the weeks went on I discovered I slept better on the firmer side, which felt sumptuously comfortable and supportive. With the Wunderflip Premium Hybrid costing hundreds of pounds less than its predecessor, I didn’t hesitate to give it five stars and a Best Buy award.