Best pillow 2024: Our favourite microfibre, memory foam and down pillows

Not quite sure whether your pillow needs replacing or not? If it’s lost its shape and/or you’re waking up with a sore neck or a blocked nose, chances are it’s time to invest in a new one.

What difference does my sleeping position make?

A good pillow, according to the Sleep Council, is not just about personal preference, but alignment. So whatever kind of sleeper you are – back, front or side – your pillow should hold your head in relation to your shoulders and spine as if you were standing up with perfect posture, with the cushioning of the pillow nicely tucked into the neck and shoulder area to fully support your head.

Side sleepers should ideally choose a medium-high thickness pillow (high-fill down, memory foam or medium-high synthetic are all good) to support the shoulders, neck and head.

Front sleepers should go for a softer pillow (down or low-fill synthetic are both good).

Back sleepers need a medium-thickness pillow (high-fill down, orthopaedic memory foam or medium synthetic are good).

People who sleep in a mixture of positions should go for medium thickness (for example, high-fill down or medium synthetic).

What type of filling should I go for?

There’s a whole world of pillow fillings out there, so we’ve summarised the pros and cons of the various types below.

Combined feather and down pillows are good for comfort and support, eliminating pressure points and avoiding face squashing. But if you suffer from allergies, they’re a no-no.

Pure feather pillows – as luxurious as the idea of pure feathers may sound, we'd avoid this type as those pesky feather quills seem to have a way of escaping and stabbing you in the face. It's also worth noting they don't offer the support and height needed for side sleepers. Plus, they can be noisy and don't suit allergy sufferers.

Pure down pillows, on the other hand, are the ultimate in luxury, particularly if you like your pillow soft and fluffy. They're lovely and light, as well as being airy and quiet – and they last well. But side-sleepers, be warned they often lack support and height so you may need a firmer pillow underneath. Other downsides are that they can be expensive and they are high maintenance, needing lots of shaking to get them back into shape. And once again, they're no good for allergy sufferers.

Synthetic pillows are usually made from polyester. As they're hypoallergenic, they're great for allergy sufferers and also affordable, lightweight and easy to care for. They're good if you sleep in a variety of positions throughout the night too. But they aren't as malleable or breathable as other pillows and they have the shortest lifespan of all pillows – with the filling often prone to clumping.

Memory foam pillows mould to your neck and head, creating a comfy and smooth cradle while you are in the land of nod, making them a great option for pain relief and strong support. They are also quiet, as well as being easy to care for and temperature-sensitive. But they are dense and firm, which makes them a poor option for restless sleepers and they can start off with a rather chemical smell, as well as being pricey.

What other types are there? More niche pillows include micro-bead, buckwheat and water pillows (again, good for pain relief as they're mouldable), but they can be noisy and have that certain smell.

What about pillow sizes?

If you have a single or double bed, choose a standard-size pillow. If you have a king or super-king bed, you may want to consider a super-king pillow. Square pillows are typically used for decoration.

Standard: 50cm x 75cm (20in x 30in)

Super-king :50cm x 90cm (20in x 35in)

Square: 65cm x 65cm (26in x 26in)

What if I have allergies?

If you’re an allergy sufferer, you should consider a latex pillow. These pillows are made from the sap of rubber trees, not only making it elastic and resilient but good to fight against allergies as they are mold-resistant. It’s worth noting, however, that they tend to be cooler than memory foam and can form to fit your head and neck but don’t offer as much give. They can also be quite heavy and expensive.

Does the cover fabric matter?

It’s easy to assume this is irrelevant as you’ll have a pillowcase covering it. But it’s worth noting that natural cover fabrics such as cotton have much more breathability than polyester and other man-made fibres, which can make for a far more comfortable night’s sleep if you’re prone to getting hot at night.