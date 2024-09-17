Emma NextGen Cooling mattress review: A hybrid that won’t leave you hot or bothered

Emma’s newest mattress claims to combat the overheating many of us suffer at night, not just in summer. The Emma NextGen Cooling is a bed-in-a-box hybrid mattress that combines layers of foam and tall springs, with a “ThermoSync” layer to help regulate your body temperature while you snooze.

I was already impressed with the breathable properties of Emma’s original NextGen mattress, the Emma NextGen Premium, when I tested it last year and it even came in second in our roundup of the best cooling mattresses you can buy. To find out if the NextGen Cooling would do an even better job, I slept on a double-size sample of the mattress throughout August, with the night temperatures ranging from a brisk 12°C to a balmy 20°C.

The NextGen Cooling did help me sleep and, in tests, I found that it retained less body heat than other mattresses. Admittedly, its price tag is much higher than the NextGen Premium, but I still think this supremely comfortable mattress deserves a Best Buy award.