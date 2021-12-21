Panda Memory Foam Bamboo Mattress Topper review: A fantastic value foam topper

One of our favourite things about Panda’s mattress topper, as we’ve touched on above, is the price. At £140 for a double, it’s one of the best value memory foam mattress toppers available. Sure, it might not be the cheapest option, being beaten on price by the likes of the Silentnight Impress and Dormeo’s Octasmart Essentials topper. But in terms of value-for-money, it remains our favourite topper thanks to the comfort and features it offers.

So, what sets it apart from the Silentnight Impress, which costs £20 less in a king size? For a start, it’s notably more sumptuous and supportive. Although Silentnight’s budget foam topper does the job in adding a layer of comfort to a tired mattress, it feels a bit more like a glorified sponge. Having tested both, I’d say the difference in quality more than justifies paying that little bit extra for the Panda topper.

Another thing that sets the Panda topper apart from its rivals is the addition of elasticated straps that hold it in place on top of your mattress. This is an effective and intuitive feature that we haven’t seen offered by many rival brands, at least not at this price point. You also get a 30-night free trial with the Panda topper, at the end of which you have the option of returning it for a full refund if you’re not happy. While this is a perk offered by many manufacturers, you don’t get such a trial with the Silentnight Impress.

Buy now from Panda