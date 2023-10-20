Emma NextGen Premium mattress review: An innovative hybrid mattress

My test mattress didn’t quite arrive in time for the recent June heatwave, so it’s hard to say just how cool it would have kept me on very hot nights, but I slept on it for several 15°C nights in July, with a lightweight 4.5 tog polyester duvet, and I wasn’t uncomfortably warm at any point. I won’t say it’s quite as breathable as my old pocket-sprung mattress, but that may just be a matter of what I’m used to.

I used a heat pad and thermocouple to put this impression to the test. First, I heated up an area of the surface with the heat pad, then I sat on it for good measure, and then I took its temperature at one-minute intervals. The NextGen Premium’s sleeping surface cooled down at a similar rate to the Simba Hybrid Pro, dropping from 30°C to around 20°C after 10 minutes, with an ambient temperature of 16.5°C. Given that the Simba is a more expensive mattress, with a layer of natural wool to help regulate temperature, I was impressed to see that the Emma matched it in my heat retention test.

The firmness of the NextGen Premium won’t be for everyone. Emma describes it as medium-firm, but it really is quite firm when you’re lying down – perhaps this is because I used it on a solid bed base and maybe it will have a little more softness and bounce on a slatted base.