Best duvet 2024: Prime Day deals on top-notch tested feather, synthetic and silk quilts

How we test duvets

Just as with mattresses and pillows, we test duvets by sleeping with them for weeks on end. We can’t always spend a whole year wrapped in a duvet to find out how it performs on hot summer nights, freezing winter nights and everything in between, but we do put them through their paces in different temperatures. Ideally, they will keep us cosy without making us feel too overheated.

Some duvet pros and cons are subjective. Some of our testers like a heavy duvet (like a weighted blanket), while others prefer a much lighter covering that still feels warm. We’ve gone into detail about each duvet’s performance in the mini reviews but as a general rule, the best duvets we tested managed to regulate our bodies’ temperature all year round, ensuring we never felt too hot or too cold in bed.

Some of the duvets we tested are a serious investment, so we also ranked value for money as a key factor. Lengthy free trials are common in the bed-in-a-box mattress market, and they’re now beginning to feature in the duvet market too, so you can test a duvet for yourself before committing to it for keeps.

READ NEXT: Best firm mattress

Want to learn more?

Jump to the buying guide

The best duvets you can buy in 2024

1. Fogarty Duvet: Best budget duvet

Price when reviewed: From £11 | Check price at Dunelm

Great for… value for money, range of size and tog options

value for money, range of size and tog options Not so great for… softness against your skin

You would be a fool to expect much from a duvet that sets you back little more than a tenner – or would you? We couldn’t believe our luck with this cosy non-allergic comforter, which we discovered to be all you need to keep you warm on colder nights without leaving you feeling clammy in the summer. You can even stick it in the washing machine and tumble dryer. As a bonus, this duvet comes in a bigger range of tog options and sizes than most other duvets we’ve ever tested.

Any downsides? In our tests, we did think that the duvet casing could be softer. It’s hardly the worst we’ve experienced though, and easy to remedy with a soft duvet cover.

Key features Tog rating Available in 4.5, 7, 10.5, 13.5 and 15 tog Filling Polyester microfibre Casing Microfibre Cleaning Machine washable at 40˚C Sizes Single, double, king and super king Warranty None

Check price at Dunelm