Simba Earth Source Mattress review: Firm support straight from the farm

The mattress doesn’t feature a non-slip base, which means it’s susceptible to shifting and sliding around on your bed frame during everyday use. However, this makes it easier to turn, using the handles on each edge. Simba recommends users turn the mattress every few weeks for the first three months of its life, and then every six months thereafter. If you don’t do this, you risk invalidating the mattress’ 10-year warranty.

As the Simba Earth Source is a bed-in-a-box mattress, you won’t be able to test it before you buy. Thankfully, you’ll be able to use Simba’s 200-night trial period to ensure you’re fully satisfied with your purchase. If you’re not happy, you can return it for free for a full refund (excluding any delivery charges initially paid for).

Simba Earth Source mattress review: Price and competition

The Simba Earth Source mattress is more expensive than our favourite hybrid mattress, the Simba Hybrid Pro. Prices for the Simba Earth Source start at £849 for a single, then £1,199 for a double and going all the way up to £1,499 for a super king.

Simba Earth Source mattress review: Comfort and performance

Unlike most online bed-in-a-box mattresses, the Simba Earth Source mattress was delivered flat, perhaps to maintain the mattress’ structure during transportation. While this made the mattress more difficult for the delivery men to manoeuvre up and down stairs, it was nice to not have to unfurl the mattress myself. All the really hard work was done for me – the only task I had to do was remove the protective plastic cover from around the mattress.